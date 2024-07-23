Appointment of experienced preclinical CRO specialist to support accelerated expansion into key global markets

Metrion Biosciences Ltd ("Metrion"), the specialist preclinical contract research organisation (CRO) and a leader in ion channel screening, today announced the appointment of Dr Chris Mathes, MBA, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Chris will work alongside the Company's expert leadership team to drive commercial strategy and lead global business development and marketing activities.

Following completion of Metrion's £3.7M equity financing in December 20231, the Company has made several high-profile appointments2. Chris' appointment as CCO further strengthens the senior management team, enhancing its scientific and commercial capabilities, and continue to drive expansion in key global markets.

Chris is a well-respected industry leader with over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, specialising in the preclinical CRO space and developing high-performance sales and marketing strategies. He has held several executive-level positions, at Sophion Bioscience, ChanTest (now part of Charles River Laboratories), Icagen and AnaBios, where he provided strategic support to guide business development and overall strategy. Over the last few months Chris has also been advising Metrion on business development in the USA.

Chris holds a PhD in Neuroscience from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and an MBA from Rutgers University. He completed his post-doctoral research at Stanford University and the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, focussing on ion channel research and patch clamp technology, and has published 17 peer-reviewed papers on his work.

Dr Andrew Southan, Chief Executive, Metrion Biosciences, said: "Chris brings outstanding commercial and scientific expertise to Metrion's senior management team. His experience in leading ion channel and preclinical drug discovery commercial operations globally is second to none. Chris adds depth to our neuroscience expertise, further strengthens our presence in the USA, and I am confident he will make a substantial contribution towards achieving Metrion's vision of becoming the leading preclinical ion channel service provider."

Dr Chris Mathes, CCO, Metrion Biosciences, commented: "As a specialised CRO, Metrion has an outstanding offering to support preclinical drug discovery and safety pharmacology research. I am excited to join the industry leading team, which also brings me back to my ion channel and Neuroscience roots, and I look forward to working toward the Company's goal of partnering with leading biopharma companies globally, connecting them to our capabilities, assays and expertise that translate to greater success in clinical trials."

For more information: https://www.metrionbiosciences.com/.

Press release (20th December, 2023) Metrion Biosciences Closes £3.7m New Equity Financing Metrion Biosciences Press release (11th March, 2024) - Metrion Strengthens Team With Three Key Appointments (metrionbiosciences.com)

