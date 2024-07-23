Australian software developer PV Lighthouse has secured almost AUD 1. 97 million ($1. 32 million) to drive development of its SunSolve Yield advanced simulation engine, which is designed to improve yield forecasting for utility-scale solar projects. From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based startup PV Lighthouse has been awarded AUD 1. 97 million by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to fund the continued development of its SunSolve Yield power and yield modeling platform. The company said the platform provides a digital twin of the structures and PV modules used in utility-scale solar ...

