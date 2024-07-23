Keller Group Plc - Director Declaration

July 23

23 July 2024

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Keller Group plc, the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor, announces that Non-Executive Director Paula Bell was appointed as independent Non-Executive Director of Persimmon Plc with effect from 1 September. Paula will be appointed as Chair of their Audit and Risk Committee on 1 October.

This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Notes to Editors :

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

