Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
Frankfurt
23.07.24
12:19 Uhr
17,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Keller Group Plc - Director Declaration

Keller Group Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

23 July 2024

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Keller Group plc, the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor, announces that Non-Executive Director Paula Bell was appointed as independent Non-Executive Director of Persimmon Plc with effect from 1 September. Paula will be appointed as Chair of their Audit and Risk Committee on 1 October.

This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plcwww.keller.com

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat 020 7616 7575

Notes to Editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


