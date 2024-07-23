Hardman & Co Research

Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): CM day presentation - How Apax adds value



Apax Global Alpha (APAX) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Mark talks through the key highlights of Apax's recent developments and offers a comprehensive overview of his latest research report entitled CM day: further proof of value added by Apax . He sheds light on the company's new capital allocation policy, the strategic implementation of a distribution pool and the success of its "hidden gems" strategy. He explains how Apax continues to add value to its portfolio and explores the potential future benefits for investors.

Listen to the interview here .

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

