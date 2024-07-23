Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce details of its upcoming Phase Five drill program at the Gold Rock camp. The Gold Rock project is found within the Company's strategic 60,000-hectare land package that is focused along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone outside of the town of Dryden, Ontario. The Phase Five program is scheduled to commence in late July 2024 and is planned to consist of 11 holes totaling approximately 1,300 meters. To date, the Company has drilled a total of four phases at Gold Rock. Highlights from all four phases include:

Confirmed orientation, structural controls and expanded a historically delineated high-grade shoot on Big Master Two ("BM2") with hole KW-23-016 returning 3.81 g/t gold over 7.00 meters , including 71.00 g/t gold over 0.30 meters and KW-23-018: 6.66 g/t gold over 4.30 meters, including 44.80 g/t gold over 0.27 meters (Link to release)

Confirmed orientation, structural controls and expanded the Elora high-grade zone returning KW-24-008: 14.10 g/t gold over 7.54 meters , including 43.81 g/t gold over 1.42 meters and 92.10 g/t gold over 0.30 meters, and KW-24-003: 53.51 g/t gold over 1.05 meters , including 181.00 g/t gold over 0.30 meters (Link to release).

Successfully intersected new high-grade shoot on the Big Master One ("BM1") with drill hole KW-23-009A intersecting 26.11 g/t gold over 3.16 meters , including 79.80 g/t gold over 0.33 meters (Link to release).

For technical details from Dryden Gold's drill program (phases 1-4), please click here.

"With our upcoming phase five drill program at the Gold Rock camp, we are set to build on the impressive results from our previous drilling phases. This program represents a crucial step in our strategy to unlock the full potential of the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone," said Trey Wasser, CEO and Director of Dryden Gold Corp.

Gold Rock Camp

The Gold Rock Camp area extends approximately 25 km along strike of the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone and is centrally located in the Dryden Gold land package (Figure 1). This region consists of historic mining and drilling and represents a brownfields opportunity for Dryden Gold. Geologically, this area is hosted by mafic volcanic flows that were intruded by syn-deformational felsic dykes with orogenic gold occurrences largely occurring within approximately 5 -10 km of major east and north-east trending deformation zones.

Figure 1 - Map of Dryden Gold Property with the Gold Rock Area showing.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/217413_bca1449af4e00837_001full.jpg

The Phase Five program will continue to advance the high-grade gold potential of the region by concentrating on the Big Master gold system. The planned holes are preferentially focused on the plunge extension of the historically defined high-grade shoot, the newly identified shoot from phases 1-4, and along strike extensional drilling to the southwest.

Marketing Update

Dryden Gold recently participated in a roadshow put on by Mi3 Communications in Montreal, Montreal and Beauce where Trey Wasser, CEO and Director met with over 70 new investors.

The Company has confirmed participation in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment New York (October 21-22, 2024) and London (November 14-15, 2024) conferences, as well as the Swiss Mining Institute's Zurich conference (November 20-21, 2024).

Dryden's updated company presentation is also available on the Company's website and can be downloaded here.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2023 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Thunder Bay, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and traded on the OTC Pink Sheets under the symbol DRYGF. The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold acknowledges all Indigenous Peoples and that it is operating on the traditional homelands of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Eagle Lake First Nation. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could affect actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements including, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are conditioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217413

SOURCE: Dryden Gold Corp.