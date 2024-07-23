H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $64 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired Naturalia Tantum S.p.A. ("Naturalia Tantum" or the "Company"), a leader in the Italian organic Beauty Personal Care ("B&PC") sector. H.I.G.'s investment is in partnership with the current management of the Company.

Based in Milan, Naturalia Tantum develops, produces, and distributes a variety of natural and organic personal care products, as well as natural food supplements and ecological products for home and pet care. The Company is a leading Italian supplier of "bio-only" (certified natural and without chemical additives) products. Naturalia Tantum's portfolio synergistically combines "white label" products, with formulas developed by Naturalia Tantum's internal team of researchers exclusively for the customer, and a range of proprietary branded products, allowing the group to position itself as a one-stop shop for Italian and international retailers looking to expand their offerings of natural and organic products.

Raffaele Legnani and Giovanni Guglielmi, Managing Directors of H.I.G. Capital in Italy, commented: "Naturalia Tantum represents a point of reference in the rapidly growing, organic and natural consumer product market. The Company has clear competitive positioning, an attractive business model, and significant potential for organic and inorganic growth. We believe H.I.G. is the ideal partner to support Naturalia Tantum's management team in the next phase of the Company's growth and development."

Francesco Iovine, CEO of Naturalia Tantum, added: "We are thrilled to partner with H.I.G. to further accelerate our growth path in Italy and abroad and strengthen our positioning as a reference Italian player in the world of organic and natural cosmetics."

H.I.G. was assisted by Ethica Group, M&A and Debt Advisory team, and Eversheds Sutherland, which acted as legal counsel. Houlihan Lokey and Equita acted as financial advisors and PedersoliGattai acted as legal counsel for Naturalia Tantum.

About Naturalia Tantum

Based in Milan, Naturalia Tantum develops, produces, and distributes a large assortment of natural organic personal care products (including body care, hair care, skincare, and sun protection). The Company's portfolio synergistically combines "white label" products, with recipes developed by Naturalia Tantum exclusively for the customer, and proprietary branded products, allowing the group to position itself as a one-stop shop for Italian and international retailers increasingly interested in expanding its offer of natural and organic products. For further information, please refer to the website naturaliatantum.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $64 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

