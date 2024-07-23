BHG Financial Selected for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / BHG Financial (BHG), a national provider of innovative financial solutions for high-earning professionals, consumers, and financial institutions for over 23 years, announced that the company has been named on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List.









This year marks the 5th consecutive year and the 6th time overall that BHG Financial has had the honor of making this list, surpassing rigorous benchmarks and establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

"BHG Financial prides itself on being an organization where people can not only build their careers but also feel confident and comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work each day," said Chief Human Resources Officer, Katie Barnes. "I am honored and thrilled we've been included on this esteemed list with so many other deserving companies for yet another year."

To be considered, companies are required to be Great Place To Work Certified and employ at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S. Great Place To Work collected more than 500,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list to establish the highly competitive Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of BHG's workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for millennial employees regardless of their job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other key demographic identifiers.

"Millennials are the largest generation in the workforce, and their experience is a strong indicator of overall company health," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These workers demand what every great workplace should provide: credible leadership, meaningful work, and a respectful, fair place to do their jobs."

To see the full list, visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/millennials/2024. To learn more about BHG's hiring process and commitment to being a best place to work, visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1100692.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial (BHG) is a national leader in providing financial solutions to professionals and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG has provided over $19 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, a simplified process, longer loan terms, and personalized service, BHG Financial's approach to lending sets it apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to over 1,600 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to BHG's state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Syracuse, New York. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021. For more information, visit https://bhgfinancial.com.

Contact Information

Meredith Crawford

SVP, Corporate Communications

press@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

View the original press release on newswire.com.