Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.: Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company Introduces a New Chill to Michigan With Distro 10's Cryo Infused Cannabis Pre-Rolls

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, in partnership with Distro 10, Inc., are redefining cannabis experience in Michigan. This collaboration marks the debut of Cheech & Chong's Cannabis' Botanical line, which includes the much-anticipated cryo-infused cannabis pre-rolls. These pre-rolls blend the best of botanically derived terpenes with high-quality cannabis to deliver unparalleled experiences.

This dynamic duo's venture into Michigan is more than just a product launch; it's a bold step forward in cannabis innovation and quality. "We've always been about pushing boundaries and bringing our fans something special," says Cheech Marin, Founder of Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Co. "With our cryo-infused pre-rolls and Botanical line, it's not just about getting high; it's an experience that you can't get anywhere else."

The Botanical line stands out for its ability to create specific experiences based on their botanically derived terpene profiles. The cryo infusion technique, a highlight of this line, utilizes high potency oil that is crystallized, resulting in a smoother smoke compared to traditional oil infusions. This method not only enhances the smoking experience but also introduces a novel way to enjoy cannabis.

Joey Marin, Chief Product Officer at Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Co., emphasizes the meticulous care and expertise that go into selecting the profiles for the Botanical line. "Each profile is personally selected and carefully tested for maximum enjoyment. Our commitment is to the highest quality, ensuring every product under the Botanical line delivers a heightened experience," he explains.

"We knew Michigan was the best place to debut our Botanical line-because if there's one thing Michiganders know, it's good weed," added Tommy Chong, Founder of Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Co., with a smile. "And let's face it, you guys are some classy stoners. We wanted to give them something new and different."

"Distro 10 is proud to partner with Cheech & Chong, icons who have transcended cannabis culture," says Celia Nasser, Facility Manager at Distro 10. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and innovation at competitive prices. We believe Michigan consumers deserve the best, and that's exactly what we're aiming to provide."

As the cannabis market continues to evolve, partnerships like the one between Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Co. and Distro 10 are leading the charge, ensuring that cannabis consumers have access to groundbreaking products that offer more than just a high-they offer an experience.

For more information about Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Co. product availability through Distro 10 in Michigan, please visit distro10.com.

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company:

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, cannabis is more than just a plant - it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today.

About Distro 10

Distro 10 is a premier cannabis distribution center with the ultimate goal of facilitating sales for specialized growers, so that they can focus on growing and improving their product. Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, Cheech and Chong distribution is exclusive to Distro10. Employing advanced techniques to provide a range of distribution solutions, Distro10 offers flower, concentrates, gummies, vaporizers, and pre-rolls. For more information visit distro10.com

Cheech & Chong is a trademark licensed to Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.

