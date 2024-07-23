Focusing on delivery experience management will help ecommerce companies thrive this peak season

Retailers risk leaving crucial aspects of their peak-season planning too late. nShift, the global leader in experience and delivery management (DMXM), is calling on ecommerce companies to embrace the full spirit of "Christmas in July" as they make crucial preparations for the end of the year.

"Christmas in July has become a permanent feature on the retail calendar," says Sean Sherwin-Smith, Post-Purchase, CX and Sustainability Product Director at nShift. "It's a time when vendors finalize their Christmas product range and determine their marketing strategy. But too often, they don't think through how they will manage the all-important customer experience during the time of high demand.

"The delivery experience is one of these crucial components that is often overlooked. That's partly because retailers tend to dismiss deliveries as a purely logistical consideration. But recent research shows the delivery experience can be more important than advertising.1

"At nShift we combine the core components of delivery management such as a library of over 1000 carriers with customer-facing post-purchase applications. We call this delivery and experience management, or DMXM. And it has the power to build customer loyalty, create efficiencies and build the business."

Peak season, which incorporates Black Friday, Singles' Day and Christmas, is the period of the year when many retailers make their biggest profits. By planning for peak season now, while there is still time to make infrastructure changes, online and multi-channel retailers can:

Bolster delivery capacity and grow beyond limits with access to 1000 carriers, it's easy to scale up as demand requires. The carrier library also enables retailers to expand internationally and offer more choice at checkout, increasing conversion rates

nShift enables retailers to offer outstanding customer experiences and increase operating efficiency. Its DMXM suite is a unique combination of enterprise-class delivery management, a library of 1000+ carriers, and customer-facing applications. It provides a joined-up, end-to-end experience from the checkout to the doorstep.

Find out more: www.nshift.com

