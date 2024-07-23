HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: HDF Energy signed MoU with Department of Energy and Mindanao Development Authority to boost sustainable energy for a greener Philippine economy

Manila, Philippines - 22 July 2024 - Hydrogène de France (HDF Energy), a leading force in large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure and high-power fuel cell manufacturing, has strengthened its partnership with the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) by signing a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This pivotal agreement aims to drive research and development in efficient technologies for harnessing renewable energy sources and locally produced green hydrogen for sustainable application across targeted regions throughout the Philippines.

Building on the success of previous collaborations with the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and the National Power Corporation (NPC) in 2023, this new MoU marks a significant milestone in the effort to decarbonize the Philippines' power sector as part of a comprehensive energy transition strategy. Under this agreement, HDF Energy, together with the DoE and MinDA, commits to jointly fostering investments in renewable energy technologies, with a particular emphasis on hydrogen-based solutions.

The Philippines, as an archipelago, is vulnerable to climate change impacts and faces challenges in ensuring reliable electricity supply, especially in areas relying on isolated polluting diesel-fueled grids. Collaborations with HDF Energy are poised to accelerate the deployment of Renewstable® multi-megawatt hydrogen power plants. Renewstable® presents a green alternative to conventional diesel fuel power plants by utilizing solely solar or wind energy and water to generate electricity, thus mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution. Its distinctive feature lies in its ability to provide clean, baseload non-intermittent power, day and night, by combining an intermittent renewable energy source with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen.

In pursuit of these objectives, HDF Energy is actively accelerating its projects in partnership with Reurasia, a pioneering Philippine company dedicated to driving sustainable development through innovative renewable energy solutions across Southeast Asia. Leveraging Reurasia's extensive expertise and strategic alliances, HDF Energy aims to catalyse transformative changes in the nation's energy landscape, promoting greater environmental sustainability.

The MoU on research & development on the application of sustainable hydrogen projects was inked by the primary parties headed by Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla, of the DoE; Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, Chairman of MinDA; and Mathieu Geze, President & Director of HDF Energy Philippines Holdings Incorporated. H.E. Marie Fontanel, Ambassador of the Republic of France to the Republic of the Philippines; Ronald V. Conquilla, Assistant Secretary of DoE; Romero M. Montenegro, Assistant Secretary of MinDA; and Bernard A. Tuanquin, Business Development Director of HDF Energy Philippines Holdings Incorporated, signed as witnesses to the MoU.

Mr. Raphael P.M. Lotilla, Secretary of DoE, stated: "The signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone in our journey toward a sustainable and resilient energy future. It underscores our collective commitment to harnessing the power of hydrogen technologies which is a pivotal step in achieving our national energy goals. We extend our gratitude to the Mindanao Development Authority and HDF Energy Philippines for spearheading this laudable undertaking which is a testament to our shared vision and collaborative stint. We also thank the Government of the Republic of France, through the French Embassy in the Philippines, for its unwavering support and assistance to this project as it will enhance the Philippines' capacity to innovate and implement cutting-edge hydrogen technologies for the Country's energy sector. "

Mr. Leo Tereso Magno, Secretary of MinDA, stated: "We in Mindanao are very excited about this endeavor. We hope that through the signing of this MoU, the projects HDF Energy has planned will come to fruition, benefiting not only Mindanao but the entire Philippines."

Mr. Mathieu Geze, President & Director, HDF Energy Philippines Holdings Incorporated, declared: "To make these projects a reality, we need strong support from both local and national stakeholders. We are committed to accelerating these projects, and our ongoing engagements with partner Local Government Units (LGUs), Electric Cooperatives and consultants demonstrate our dedication to our goal of establishing 15 projects in the Philippines, valued at USD 1.5 billion. Ten of these projects are planned for implementation in Mindanao."

H.E. Marie Fontanel, Ambassador of France to the Philippines, herald: " Energy security is a top priority in strengthening the relationship between France and the Philippines. The Philippines can rely on French companies like HDF Energy, which are at the forefront of developing new technologies. The future demands investments in green technologies, particularly in regions like Mindanao, and the French Government fully supports the DoE's plan to mainstream greener, more sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions.





ABOUT DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

The Department of Energy (DoE) is the government agency in the Philippines mandated to prepare, integrate, coordinate, supervise and control all plans, programs, projects and activities of the Government relative to energy exploration, development, utilization, distribution and conservation.

Its mission is to improve the quality of life of the Filipino by formulating and implementing policies and programs to ensure sustainable, stable, secure, sufficient, accessible and reasonably-priced energy

More information, visit: www.doe.gov.ph



ABOUT MINDANAO DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is the government agency in the Philippines created through Republic Act 9996. MinDA is mandated to promote, coordinate and facilitate the active and extensive participation of all sectors in Mindanao's development process. It is the permanent Philippine Coordinating Office (PCOBE) for the participation of Mindanao and Palawan to the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-the Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

It is the lead agency in coordinating and integrating development efforts to accelerate the socioeconomic development of Mindanao, Provide strategic planning and integrated programming of various peace and socio-economic development programs and projects in Mindanao.

For more information: www.minda.gov.ph



ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF Energy)

HDF Energy is a leading global player in the hydrogen industry, dedicated to developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and advanced multi-megawatt fuel cell technology.

These fuel cells generate electricity from hydrogen, driving the decarbonization efforts across the power generation, heavy maritime and rail mobility sectors. Set to commence mass production in 2025 at HDF Energy's facility near Bordeaux, these fuel cells serve as the cornerstone of the power plants and heavy mobility solutions developed by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy's Renewstable® power plants deliver non-intermittent renewable, stable and baseload power by seamlessly integrating intermittent renewable energy sources with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen. HDF Energy is also developing extensive infrastructure for the mass production of carbon-free hydrogen.

Backed by a team of over 150 hydrogen experts boasting more than a decade of operational experience across the value chain, HDF Energy is currently developing a portfolio of projects valued at over €5 billion. Headquartered in France, HDF Energy has regional offices in Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, and Oceania with 35+ nationalities among its staff. Since 2021, the Group has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

More information, visit: www.hdf-energy.com





Contacts

HDF Energy Bernard Tuanquin

Business Development Director - Philippines Mobile: +63 917 636 1132

asia@hdf-energy.com HDF Energy Rene Villarente

Business Development Officer - Philippines Mobile: +63 960 272 2265

asia@hdf-energy.com

HDF Energy

Yuke Arviendya

Admin & Business Development Officer Mobile: +62 813 8594 5672

asia@hdf-energy.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ymmbY8hnYZiVlpxyaMZqbpaZb22Uw5TGm5bImWqcZpaZmJ5lyWmUl8WXZnFnnmxo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86972-mou-hdf-energy-x-doe-x-minda_final.pdf