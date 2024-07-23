Unify Platform AG and IKAR Holdings Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Crypto Market

Unify Platform AG, a Swiss-Japanese technology group, and the British conglomerate IKAR Holdings are pleased to announce a landmark equity partnership, solidifying a significant stake in IKAR Holdings. This strategic alliance confirms IKAR Holdings' impressive valuation at 1.2 billion Euros.

This new partnership aims to revolutionize the cryptocurrency landscape by merging top-tier cryptocurrencies with tangible assets. Both partners have recently launched groundbreaking initiatives like Bitcoin Hotels and the world's first Crypto Space Bank, gaining significant attention, including coverage on Binance.

IKAR Holdings, recently honored as the "Best International Holding Company" in the UK, is an influential player across various sectors, including education, health, technology, energy, construction, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, and Fintech/crypto business. The group's diverse portfolio of over 40 companies underscores its extensive reach and impact in the global market.

Takahisa Karita, Co-Founder, CFO, and COO of Unify Platform AG, stated -

"Our platform, UNIPLAT, has members from over 140 countries, all striving to achieve the 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). Given this context, UNIPLAT members are involved in a wide range of diverse projects and R&D initiatives. The capital and business alliance with IKAR Holdings, will provide strong support for the realization of UNIPLAT members' projects and research. Technologies related to environmental sustainability, Web 4.0, and AI are essential for protecting the global environment and achieving world peace. IKAR Group is already actively promoting these fields and supporting many companies worldwide. We anticipate that the integration of the UNIPLAT ecosystem with the IKAR Group network will lead to numerous emergent phenomena."

"I am very honored and excited to have Unify Platform as our strategic partner on board. The Founders of Unify sharing the same mindset and have an impressive track record as successful entrepreneurs. Given the extraordinary technology, and outstanding platform Unify has established, I am confident that our strategic partnership will leverage our both groups expansion to the next level", said Mario Diel, Founder and Group Chairman, IKAR Holdings, London

We entered the crypto currency market, despite its having currently some challenges to handle. But we believe that it's now the right time to enter the industry and bringing new business models to the market. Having established a strategic partnership with Unify, enables us to invest into outstanding projects, with a new cryptocurrency, which will rise over the upcoming years, as we will back it with real assets!", added by Diplomat Sertan Ayçiçek, Group CEO, IKAR Holdings.

Unify Platform AG has pioneered innovations such as the Unify Platform Token (UPT) and UNIPLAT, a globally recognized platform for entrepreneurs, corporations, and scientists dedicated to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UPT is a versatile cryptocurrency designed to enhance user engagement with decentralized platforms. It offers a wide range of applications and benefits, making it a valuable asset in the evolving digital economy.

For more information about Unity Platform Token and IKAR Holdings, please visit their websites - ikarholdings.com || upt.unifysg.ltd

About Unify Platform AG:

UNIPLAT is an online platform specifically designed to help, support, and link entrepreneurs and researchers active in areas related to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About IKAR Holdings:

IKAR Holdings is a distinguished ecosystem of entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors from around the world that spans across a wide variety of industries and sectors. Our mission revolves around the commitment to empower growing businesses and emerging leaders globally.

