Martin Schachinger, the founder of pvXchange. com, explains how German solar installers are navigating the current slide in PV module prices - now as low as €0. 08($0. 09)/kW. He says that solar leasing could offer new opportunities, particularly in the nation's commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. From pv magazine Germany Module prices have remained stable or slightly declined this month, with no sign of change. Both residential and C&I demand continues to fall short of expectations, reaching lows not seen since late last year. Installers should prepare for a slow summer and consider new ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...