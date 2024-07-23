Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.: Nevada Lithium commences 2024 drilling program at Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH; OTCQB: NVLHF; FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its technical program, with the commencement of the 2024 Drill Program at its 100% owned Bonnie Claire lithium project (the "Project" or "Bonnie Claire"), located in Nye County, Nevada.



Nevada Lithium's CEO, Stephen Rentschler, comments: "We are pleased to report that the 2024 Drill Program at our Bonnie Claire Lithium Project is underway. The Program has been designed to optimize the impact of the high-grade lithium and boron mineralization identified in our 2023 drilling. Results from this Drill Program will be incorporated into an update to our current Preliminary Economic Assessment."



He continued, "Last year's identification of the high grade lithium and boron mineralization was a pivotal moment in our understanding of Bonnie Claire's potential value. The 2024 Drill Program is an important part of the dynamic and comprehensive response by the Company to the ramifications of this high grade mineralization. We are very excited to see the results of this year's drilling and are working as quickly as possible to unlock maximum value for our shareholders".

Highlights:

The 2024 Drilling Program has completed one deep core hole and initiated a second. Each is located to examine the deep high-grade lithium and boron mineralization discovered during the 2023 drill program (See Company News Releases of November 20, 2023, February 27, 2024 & May 22, 2024).





Hole BC2401C is a 1475 ft (450 m) step-out hole designed to test the extent of mineralization beyond the boundary of the previous drilling.





Hole BC2402C is an infill hole designed to test mineralization continuity between existing holes BC 2301C and BC 2303C.





Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") have confirmed that the assays from any holes in the 2024 drilling program can be incorporated into an updated resource. This updated resource can be incorporated into the ongoing Preliminary Economic Assessment update work currently in progress.



Background

The Bonnie Claire lithium deposit is located within an asymmetric transtensional pull-apart sedimentary basin along the Walker Lane Trend of the Basin & Range physiographic region. The sedimentary basin is oriented NNW-SSE, and previous geophysical surveys have suggested that the basin is centered on a steep NNW-SSE fault zone located within the eastern part of the property. From 2016 through 2022, drilling had been exploring the extent of the lithium mineralization, which was understood to extend to 2000ft.

Subsequent drilling during the 2023 season identified significantly thicker high-grade mineralization between approximately 1500-2500 ft, with grades up to 4,154 ppm Lithium over 680 ft (207 m) (See Company News Release February 27, 2024). BC 2301C and BC 2303C confirmed the potential for laterally extensive mineralization. Currently, the mineralization remains open in three directions and its overall extent has yet to be determined.

Planned Drill Program

The current program will focus on three exploration goals

Establish continuity of deep, high-grade lithium-boron mineralization

Explore mineralization to the northeast of the current resource zone

Increase confidence in grade continuity between existing drill holes, resulting in an upgrade from Inferred to Indicated or Measured resource categorization.



Drillhole BC2401C

The Program commenced with BC2401C, a diamond drill step out hole located 1475 ft (450m) NE of Hole BC2301C (Figure 1). Mineralization is currently open to the northeast, and this hole tests the potential for a far greater lateral extent of mineralization. The hole was called at a depth of 2,809 feet (856 meters) after initial logging noted a transition into the lower sandstone unit. While initial geologic logging shows the lower claystone that hosts the high-grade lithium and boron mineralization was approximately 1600 feet thick, over 200 feet thicker in this drill hole than previous intercepts, lithium and boron assays are still pending.

Drillhole BC2402C

This drill hole is an infill hole designed to confirm the mineralization between holes BC 2301C and BC 2303C. Neighboring holes BC2301C and BC2303C encountered mineralization grades up to 4,154 ppm Lithium over 680 ft (207 m) (See Company News Release February 27, 2024). If successful, this hole will provide greater confidence in the mineralization continuity to support mine-planning. While being an infill hole, the slight step-out to the southeast means any high-grade lithium mineralization encountered in the deep portions of BC2402C can contribute additional tonnage to the future resource.

Mineral Resource Update

Assays are expected from the first hole BC2401C in approximately six weeks. GRE have indicated that the assays from the 2024 drilling program can be incorporated into the mineral resource currently being estimated. This updated mineral resource is part of the ongoing work towards an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.





Figure 1. Drill collar map of proposed BC2401C and BC2402C, relative to completed drillholes.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control protocol following industry best practice is incorporated into the program by Nevada Lithium. Drilling is being conducted by Major Drilling. Core is transported by Major from the collar location and received by Nevada lithium staff at the Company storage facility in Beatty, NV. The facility is only accessible to Nevada Lithium staff and remains otherwise locked.

Received core was logged and cut at the Facility by Nevada Lithium staff. Logging and sampling included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (CRM) MEG-Li.10.12 and OREAS 750 into sample batches at an insertion rate of approximately 10%.

All core samples collected are transported by Company staff to ALS USA Inc.'s laboratory in Reno, NV. for sample preparation. Preparation method comprises initial weighing (Code WEI-21), disposal of R/B split after analysis (DIS-REJ21), crushing QC Test (PUL-CRU), pulverizing QC Test (PYUL-QC), fine crushing at 70% <2mm (CRU-31), splitting by Boyd rotary splitter (SPL-22Y, pulverizing up to 250g 85% <75 µm (PUL-31) and a final crusher wash between samples (WSH-21). Samples were shipped to ALS Vancouver laboratory in Burnaby BC, where the samples were analyzed using complete characterization method ME-MS61, involving a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS measurement. Pulps are subsequently analyzed using a sodium hydroxide fusion (FUS-NA02) sample preparation that allows for high grade boron analysis by ICP-AES.

Update to Terms of Previously Announced Offering

Nevada Lithium also announces that, in respect of the Offering initially disclosed in its press release dated June 17, 2024 (the "June Press Release"), it will be revising the terms of the Offering such that each Unit will be offered at a price of C$0.125 and each Warrant will be exercisable at a price of C$0.175. All of the other terms of the Offering will remain unchanged. All capitalized terms used herein but not defined will have the meanings ascribed to them in the June Press Release.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it holds a 100% interest.

Bonnie Claire has a current NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 3,407 million tonnes (Mt) grading 1,013 ppm Li for 18.372 million tonnes (Mt) of contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), at a cut-off grade of 700 ppm Li2.

The PEA for Bonnie Claire indicates a Net Present Value (8%) of $1.5 Billion USD (after tax) using $13,400 USD per tonne LCE and after-tax IRR of 23.8%. With an LCE price of $30,000 USD per tonne, the Net Present Value (8%) of the Project is $5.9 Billion USD (after tax) and an IRR of 60.3%2.

For further information on Nevada Lithium and to subscribe for updates about Nevada Lithium, please visit its website at: https://nevadalithium.com/

QP Disclosure

The technical information in the above disclosure has been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Dr. Jeff Wilson, PhD, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium. Dr. Wilson is not independent of Nevada Lithium, as he is Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium.

2See Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nye Country, Nevada authored by Terre Lane, J. Todd Harvey, MBA, PhD, Hamid Samari, PhD and Rick Moritz (Effective date of August 20, 2021, and Issue date of February 25, 2022) (the "PEA" or the "Preliminary Economic Assessment") as summarized in Nevada Lithium's news release dated October 13, 2021, which are available on Nevada Lithium's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment represent forward-looking information. This economic assessment is, by definition, preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the Preliminary Economic Assessment will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves.

