Ankle & Foot Centers of America: Ankle & Foot Surgeons Keep Patients a Step Ahead with New Advanced Techniques

The leader in podiatric care leverages industry-leading foot and ankle surgeon teams and state-of-the-art technology for patient outcomes that set new industry standards.?

PEACHTREE CITY, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Renowned as a leader in podiatry for more than 40 years, Ankle & Foot Centers of America proudly announces new cutting-edge treatments for foot and ankle conditions, including bunions, plantar fasciitis, heel pain, and diabetic wound care.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America is based in the Atlanta metro area and has 40 locations across Georgia. The group offers comprehensive podiatry care through a team of more than 40 board-certified, highly skilled foot and ankle surgeons, such as the Loganville office's Dr. Cameron Neilson, a sports medicine and wound care specialist who trained at Emory Healthcare in Decatur, GA. Its physician expertise, innovative new options, and investment in state-of-the-art technology underscore Ankle & Foot Centers of America's leadership in foot and ankle care.

"We are dedicated to advancing foot and ankle care through innovation and expertise. Our commitment to leveraging the latest technology ensures that our patients receive the best possible outcomes," said Dr. Joseph Giovinco, founder and chief foot surgeon of Ankle & Foot Centers of America.?

Among the treatment options at Ankle & Foot Centers of America is minimally invasive lapiplasty bunion surgery. Experts at the Cleveland Clinic have found that approximately one in three Americans suffer from bunions, bony growths at the base of the big toe, which can cause pain, swelling, and inability to move or bend the toe, as well as other conditions like calluses or hammertoes. According to the Journal of Foot & Ankle Surgery, 97.4% of patients have had success with lapiplasty surgery for bunion correction.?After a foot surgeon specialist removes a bunion, many patients notice significant pain relief and improved foot function.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control found that up to 25% of diabetics have diabetic wounds, including foot ulcers. For those conditions, Ankle & Foot Centers of America offers minimally invasive treatments like negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), which can provide pain relief and lower the risk of infection. It also promotes faster healing times and increases blood flow to the wound area.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America also offers a treatment known as Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT), an extracorporeal shockwave therapy that treats plantar fasciitis. It uses high-energy sound waves to get the body's natural healing process to repair the inflamed tissue in the foot by increasing blood flow and stimulating cell regeneration. The best part? There is no need for surgery. A few quick and painless sessions will do the trick. Extracorporeal shockwave therapy can provide significant pain reduction and improved functionality.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America is one of the largest groups of podiatrists in the United States and offers expert services from ankle and foot specialists, educational programs, and community outreach. The centers' foot and ankle surgeons provide expert care, diagnosis, and treatment for all foot and ankle disorders for people of all ages and have developed the most comprehensive system of foot care and resources available anywhere.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with an ankle and foot surgeon, please visit Ankle and Foot Centers of America.?

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions.?Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Contact Information:

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Ankle & Foot Centers of America

View the original press release on newswire.com.