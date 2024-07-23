2024 Olympic Pole Vaulters Excel Thanks to AGY and UST Mamiya Innovation

Collaboration Between AGY and UST Mamiya Enhances Performance of Elite Olympic Pole Vaulters From the USA and Around the Globe

AIKEN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / AGY and UST Mamiya have partnered to revolutionize the performance of the 2024 U.S. Olympic pole vaulters using the ESSX brand of poles. This collaboration leverages the exceptional strength and durability of S2 glass® to produce state-of-the-art pole-vaulting equipment, ensuring athletes have the best tools to reach new heights.



ESSX vaulting poles

ESSX vaulting poles by UST Mamiya, featuring AGY's proprietary S2 glass technology for strength, flexibility, and consistency.

AGY, a leader in advanced glass fiber materials, developed the proprietary S2 glass technology to deliver superior tensile strength, impact resistance, and elongation to its product applications. As an integral element of ESSX poles, S2 glass enhances both performance and safety features. These advancements empower athletes to push their limits and achieve peak performance in their pursuit of Olympic glory.

ESSX, a trusted name in pole-vaulting equipment, is committed to innovation and excellence. By integrating S2 glass into its ESSX line, the poles offer vaulters an unparalleled combination of strength, flexibility, and consistency. This partnership underscores UST Mamiya's dedication to supporting athletes with the most advanced equipment available.

"We are excited to collaborate with UST Mamiya in continuing to bring our S2 glass technology to the world of pole vaulting," said Patrick Hunter, AGY Executive Vice President, Commercial. "Our mission is to enhance the performance and safety of athletes, and this partnership has enabled us to achieve that goal. We look forward to seeing U.S. Olympic hopefuls excel with poles that offer unmatched reliability and performance."

Don Rahrig, Vice President of Engineering and Product Development of UST Mamiya, added, "The integration of high-performance materials such as S2 glass allows us to continue to evolve the performance of our poles. Our collaboration with AGY provides athletes with the best possible equipment, enabling them to focus on their technique and performance. We are proud to support U.S. Olympic hopefuls as they strive for excellence with ESSX vaulting poles."

ESSX vaulting poles can be seen at upcoming national and international pole-vaulting competitions, with U.S. Olympic athletes preparing to go for the gold. The fusion of AGY's advanced materials and UST Mamiya's expertise in shafts, poles, and tubes used in sporting equipment promises to continue setting new standards in track and field, golf, and archery.

AGY is a leading innovator and manufacturer of specialty glass fiber reinforcements enabling high-performance composite solutions for aviation, defense, electronics, architecture, and telecommunications applications that are integral to civilian life and critical to the national security supply chain. Headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina, AGY is the singular remaining specialty glass fiber manufacturer in the United States. Flexible production operations, R&D teams, and a product innovation center allow AGY to customize material solutions and develop next-generation products for clients globally.

