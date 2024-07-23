Allied Universal Introduces Enhanced Protection Services Business Unit

Enhanced Protection Services offers comprehensive, high-consequence threat mitigation and specialized security services

Allied Universal®, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced the launch of its new Enhanced Protection Services business unit.

To address the most critical threats to life and safety, Enhanced Protection Services offers comprehensive, high-consequence threat mitigation at every stage of the risk cycle from planning and preoperational surveillance to execution and completion. Leveraging extensive subject matter expertise, the team delivers unrivaled protection for government agencies and commercial entities around the world.

Enhanced Protection Services is the integration of several of the company's specialized services including firearm and explosive detection canine teams; risk advisory and consulting; executive protection; intelligence; disaster and emergency response; chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives screening; SmartTech screening technology; and active law enforcement. The business unit will be led by industry expert Glen Kucera, president, Enhanced Protection Services.

"Today's elevated and dynamic threat landscape requires businesses and organizations to utilize specialized services that address high consequence threats," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO, Allied Universal. "We've formed Enhanced Protection Services to better protect our clients in this environment and position Allied Universal as the innovative, go-to partner for specialized security services."

Enhanced Protection Services boasts a team of 17,000 highly specialized security experts, a streamlined suite of services, an expanded national footprint with greater surge capacity and - with more than 3,000 teams - the world's largest private sector team of explosive and firearm detection canines. The new business unit is built upon a bench of unrivalled subject matter expertise. From executive leadership to field personnel, members of the Enhanced Protection Services team draw from decades of experience including elite law enforcement and military organizations, corporate security, big four consulting and beyond. They are experts in strategic intelligence, counterterrorism, explosive mitigation, counter surveillance, executive protection, disaster response and other areas of specialized protection.

In today's complex threat environment, Allied Universal Enhanced Protection Services designs situation-specific plans and programs to preserve life safety, protect business continuity, and deliver peace of mind.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

