Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), Canada's leader in regulated crypto trading, has entered the fourth week of its treasury Bitcoin and Ethereum buying program, which is running for a three-month period ending September 30, 2024.

As at market close on July 22, 2024, the total value of the Company's Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings were approximately US$4.19M (~$5.74M CAD). The following are the holdings from the digital assets purchases made from the start of the Bitcoin and Ethereum buying program, in addition to the Bitcoin and Ethereum that were held prior to the start of this program:



Bitcoin

(BTC) Avg. Price

($USD) Unrealized BTC

Gain/Loss* Ethereum

(ETH) Avg. Price

($USD) Unrealized ETH

Gain/Loss* Existing Treasury Prior to Q3 40.0 $ 53,255 28.12% 320.0 $ 3,078 13.67% Q3 Buying Program 2.6 $ 59,044 15.55% 47.6 $ 3,152 11.01% Total 42.6 $ 53,603 27.28% 367.6 $ 3,088 13.31% *As at market close July 22, 2024

"The market for digital assets continues to trend in a positive direction," said Dean Skurka, President and CEO of WonderFi. "Bitcoin and Ethereum are both rising steadily and the launch today of the U.S. Ethereum ETFs will provide additional momentum. These developments, along with our launch of WonderFi Labs last week, support a very optimistic view of the market in the months ahead."

Digital Media Marketing Update

WonderFi has also engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company, supporting WonderFi's ongoing efforts to increase awareness. This comprehensive advertising program is designed to build brand familiarity, general recognition, and raise awareness within online investor content platforms. Native Ads will employ state-of-the-art digital advertising, paid distribution, media buying and content creation to execute this important initiative.

This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for up to 6 months, or until budget exhaustion, at the cost of approximately USD$200,000. Services provided pursuant to the agreement will include media placements and distribution and strategic services, including content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization and strategic digital advertising consulting. The campaign will commence in July or August of 2024, with exact timelines to be agreed upon by WonderFi and Native Ads. The Company and Native Ads act at arm's length. Neither Native Ads, nor any of the directors or officers have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is the largest regulated crypto trading platform in Canada and a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With over $1.5B in assets under custody, WonderFi is well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining applicable licenses. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, SmartPay and Tetra Trust.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

About Native Ads Inc.

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the beliefs of WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "planned", "estimated", "soon", "potential", "anticipate" or variations of such words.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices and political or economic developments in Canada and other jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business or in which the Company may carry on business in the future; and material adverse changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and compliance with extensive government regulation, decisions to modify, pause or discontinue certain treasury management strategies. These risks are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty, or other factor on a particular forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty because they are interdependent and the Company's future decisions and actions will depend on management's assessment of all information at the relevant time. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact business, financial condition and results of operation with respect to WonderFi is set out in its management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, available on its SEDER+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. All financial amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise expressly identified.

