Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, is thrilled to announce the remarkable success of its customer client, Codal, an award-winning web design and development consultancy. Utilizing the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, Codal has significantly improved its operational efficiency, nearly doubling its billable utilization.

Challenges Faced by Professional Services Organizations

Professional services organizations (PSOs) often struggle with issues such as inefficient use of resources, limited insight into project progress, and the complexity of managing multiple systems and manual processes. These challenges can result in lost revenue, staffing misalignments, and budget overruns, ultimately impacting the organization's profitability.

Codal, a specialist in digital transformation, eCommerce, UX/UI design, product strategy, data analytics, and AI, experienced similar difficulties. Erin Keeley, Codal's Global Operations Manager, recalls, "It was always a scramble to figure out who would be working where. We needed one consolidated system."

The Solution: Kantata's Professional Services Cloud

Implementing Kantata OX, Kantata's open architecture solution was a game-changer for Codal. The platform's flexibility and integration capabilities were instrumental in their decision. Kantata integrated seamlessly with their existing tools like JIRA and QuickBooks, centralizing project and resource management. This consolidation improved configuration and provided better visibility across projects, addressing Codal's need for a cohesive system.

The Results

Increased Billable Utilization : Reduced non-billable hours by 25% Nearly doubled employee billable utilization Keeley Quote: "Kantata has given us increased visibility into our employees' current and future availability. We meet weekly to review underutilized employees and it's extremely satisfying to see the number of available employees continue to decrease week to week."

: Improved Resource Management Discipline : No longer rush to upskill or hire a resource when a qualified resource is available Informed decisions about allocations ensure the efficient use of resources Keeley Quote: "Kantata's robust resource management tools are helping Codal become a more allocation-focused organization. Kantata delivers great ROI by helping us understand what resources we will need."

: Forecasting and Strategic Planning : Executive leaders have the clarity to analyze performance across projects and forecast revenue with confidence Keeley Quote: "By looking at the project portfolio and real-time analytics in Kantata, our CEO and COO can understand what's happening across all our projects and forecast revenue ahead of time. Our CEO enjoys the out-of-the-box report that shows what's allocated and forecasts future costs."

: Accurate Budget Tracking : Achieved 95% timesheet compliance since rolling out weekly timesheets in Kantata Accurately tracked project progress and budget, improving financial planning and stability

: Reduced Friction at Month End : Reduced the time to generate invoices each month by 90% More accurate invoices lead to a more efficient financial workflow and better client relationships

:

"We are thrilled to witness Codal's phenomenal success and are immensely proud of our Professional Services Cloud's role in streamlining their workflows and eliminating end-of-month surprises," said Michael Speranza, CEO of Kantata. "Their remarkable achievements across the professional services project lifecycle underscore the depth and breadth of the impact adopting a purpose-built solution like Kantata can have for businesses like Codal."

Read the entire case study here to learn more about the quantitative results of adopting Kantata.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723703018/en/

Contacts:

Jen Dodos

949-322-6181

jen.dodos@kantata.com