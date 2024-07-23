A proud advertiser of NBC's coverage of the Paris Games, Viking is highlighting destinations, experiences and cultural treasures across France

As France prepares to take center stage for the Paris Games, Viking (NYSE: VIK) today announced the launch of Summer of France (Viking.com/France), aiming to provide curious travelers with all the inspiration needed to plan a river or ocean voyage in France in 2025. Every Viking journey in France brings travelers even closer to the country's rich culture, history and cuisine, with unique offerings that include an exclusive docking location for Viking Longships on the Seine River in the heart of Paris and Privileged Access experiences in Bordeaux and the French Riviera. The launch of Summer of France also coincides with the start of the Paris Games, during which viewers can see Viking's advertising on NBC beginning July 26.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723501442/en/

As France prepares to take center stage for the Paris Games, Viking today announced the launch of "Summer of France" (Viking.com/France), aiming to provide curious travelers with all the inspiration needed to plan a river or ocean voyage in France in 2025. Pictured here, a Viking Longship on the Seine River at the company's exclusive docking located in the heart of Paris. (Photo: Business Wire)

"France has always been a destination of keen interest to our guests. With ancient cities, world-famous cuisine and landscapes that have been inspiring artists for centuries, France is a phenomenal country well-suited for exploring with Viking," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. "As the world turns its attention to France for the Paris Games, we are pleased to highlight the many ways to experience France and look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the country in future years."

Viking's Summer of France

Viking's Summer of France(Viking.com/France) page is a new, dedicated resource for travel inspiration, featuring enrichment videos and articles highlighting the top experiences throughout the country, recipes to recreate French cuisine at home, a curated list of itineraries featuring France and more. Additionally, the Summer of France page spotlights a new sweepstakes for North American residents, offering a chance to win a 15-day voyage for two on the company's France's Finest itinerary in 2025.

Viking's river and ocean voyages call on a variety of ports throughout France, including Paris, Avignon, Marseille, Lyon, Strasbourg and many more. Optional Pre and Post land extensions offer opportunities to explore additional destinations in France. Highlights of the company's offerings include:

River Voyages:

Paris the Heart of Normandy (8 days; Paris roundtrip) Dock in the heart of Paris, admiring views of the Eiffel Tower and a replica of the Statue of Liberty from your ship. Experience history firsthand at the Normandy beaches and delight in Rouen's Gothic architecture. Explore Giverny and the charming house and gardens where Claude Monet lived and worked, the setting inspiring many of his masterpieces. This voyage celebrates history, art, food and customs in France's most alluring urban and pastoral settings.

Dock in the heart of Paris, admiring views of the Eiffel Tower and a replica of the Statue of Liberty from your ship. Experience history firsthand at the Normandy beaches and delight in Rouen's Gothic architecture. Explore Giverny and the charming house and gardens where Claude Monet lived and worked, the setting inspiring many of his masterpieces. This voyage celebrates history, art, food and customs in France's most alluring urban and pastoral settings. Châteaux, Rivers Wine (8 days; Bordeaux roundtrip) - Discover the ports, vineyards, farms and forests of Aquitaine, once Europe's richest kingdom. See Bordeaux's fountains and cellars. Hunt for truffles in Périgord, and create your own personal blend of Cognac at the Camus distillery. Savor France's finest oysters fresh from the bay at Arcachon. Sip Saint-Émilion, Médoc and Sauternes in their own "terroir" on an 8-day cruise through Bordeaux-a region synonymous with fine wine and finer living.

- Discover the ports, vineyards, farms and forests of Aquitaine, once Europe's richest kingdom. See Bordeaux's fountains and cellars. Hunt for truffles in Périgord, and create your own personal blend of Cognac at the Camus distillery. Savor France's finest oysters fresh from the bay at Arcachon. Sip Saint-Émilion, Médoc and Sauternes in their own "terroir" on an 8-day cruise through Bordeaux-a region synonymous with fine wine and finer living. Lyon Provence (8 days; Lyon-Avignon) Tap into your inner van Gogh at an Arles painting class. Discover Roman Provence at Les Arènes d'Arles and the Pont du Gard. Explore the world's largest Gothic palace at Avignon's grand Palace of the Popes. Excite your palate in Lyon, capital of French gastronomy. Savor local wines, hunt for truffles and see how chèvre cheese is made. Come witness the beauty that inspired artists like Cézanne and Chagall on this eight-day voyage along the Rhône.

Tap into your inner van Gogh at an Arles painting class. Discover Roman Provence at Les Arènes d'Arles and the Pont du Gard. Explore the world's largest Gothic palace at Avignon's grand Palace of the Popes. Excite your palate in Lyon, capital of French gastronomy. Savor local wines, hunt for truffles and see how chèvre cheese is made. Come witness the beauty that inspired artists like Cézanne and Chagall on this eight-day voyage along the Rhône. Rhine Getaway (8 days; Basel Amsterdam) Explore one of Europe's best-loved rivers. Discover the turreted fortresses, grand cathedrals, historic cities, medieval towns and stunning scenery of the Middle Rhine-a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Taste the region's renowned white wines, the roots of its terraced vineyards reaching back to Roman times. Savor the various culinary traditions of Alsace. With calls in Amsterdam, Cologne and Basel, this journey reveals a rich landscape of beauty and culture.

Explore one of Europe's best-loved rivers. Discover the turreted fortresses, grand cathedrals, historic cities, medieval towns and stunning scenery of the Middle Rhine-a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Taste the region's renowned white wines, the roots of its terraced vineyards reaching back to Roman times. Savor the various culinary traditions of Alsace. With calls in Amsterdam, Cologne and Basel, this journey reveals a rich landscape of beauty and culture. Paris to the Swiss Alps (12 days; Paris Zurich) Pay your respects at the Luxembourg American Cemetery. Discover Roman Trier. Taste Moselle Rieslings and visit the wine town of Bernkastel-Kues. Enjoy scenic cruising past the town of Sankt Goar, home of the Lorelei Rock, and through the Rhine Gorge, a UNESCO Site. Visit fascinating Worms and the university town of Heidelberg. Vineyard-flanked slopes and historic cities, along with hotel stays in Paris and Zürich, make this 12-day cruisetour irresistible.

Pay your respects at the Luxembourg American Cemetery. Discover Roman Trier. Taste Moselle Rieslings and visit the wine town of Bernkastel-Kues. Enjoy scenic cruising past the town of Sankt Goar, home of the Lorelei Rock, and through the Rhine Gorge, a UNESCO Site. Visit fascinating Worms and the university town of Heidelberg. Vineyard-flanked slopes and historic cities, along with hotel stays in Paris and Zürich, make this 12-day cruisetour irresistible. France's Finest(15 days; Paris Avignon) Explore Avignon's Palace of the Popes and savor Lyon's culinary heritage. Toast centuries-old vineyards and luxuriate in Paris's sophistication. Walk in Joan of Arc's footsteps at Rouen. Pay your respects at Normandy's World War II beaches. Art, cuisine, style, joie de vivre-if you love everything français, this is for you: a 15-day journey that combines Viking's Lyon Provence and Paris the Heart of Normandy cruises into one tour de force.

Ocean Voyages:

NEW! Malta, Morocco the Mediterranean (16 days; roundtrip Barcelona, with ports of call in Corsica and Marseille, France) Trace the routes of centuries-old mariners as you set sail on a roundtrip journey from Barcelona. Visit scenic Marseille and elegant Corsica, birthplace of Napoleon Bonaparte, France's great emperor. See the UNESCO city of Valletta and delve into the ancient North African cities of Algiers, Tunis and Casablanca. Wander amid Andalucian treasures in Seville, famed for its rhythmic flamenco, and admire the mighty Alhambra palace of Granada.

Trace the routes of centuries-old mariners as you set sail on a roundtrip journey from Barcelona. Visit scenic Marseille and elegant Corsica, birthplace of Napoleon Bonaparte, France's great emperor. See the UNESCO city of Valletta and delve into the ancient North African cities of Algiers, Tunis and Casablanca. Wander amid Andalucian treasures in Seville, famed for its rhythmic flamenco, and admire the mighty Alhambra palace of Granada. Iconic Western Mediterranean (8 days; Barcelona to Rome with ports of call in Sète and Marseille, France) France's famed southern coast and Italy's Renaissance treasures take center stage on this eight-day Mediterranean sojourn. Immerse yourself in Catalonian and Tuscan art, architecture and history during overnights in Barcelona and Tuscany. In the South of France, call on historic Montpellier and picturesque Marseille, and visit Monte Carlo, Monaco's glamorous city by the sea.

France's famed southern coast and Italy's Renaissance treasures take center stage on this eight-day Mediterranean sojourn. Immerse yourself in Catalonian and Tuscan art, architecture and history during overnights in Barcelona and Tuscany. In the South of France, call on historic Montpellier and picturesque Marseille, and visit Monte Carlo, Monaco's glamorous city by the sea. Mediterranean Antiquities (15 days; Athens to Barcelona with ports of call in Sète and Marseille, France) - Combine Journey to Antiquities and Iconic Western Mediterranean for a magnificent 15-day cruise framed by Athens and Barcelona. Explore the storied sites of ancient Greece and Rome, the glamour of Monte Carlo and the rich history of Marseille, uncovering classical treasures and vibrant cultures at every turn. Overnights in Athens, Florence and Barcelona give you ample time to immerse yourself in the culture, allowing for the most enriching discoveries.

- Combine Journey to Antiquities and Iconic Western Mediterranean for a magnificent 15-day cruise framed by Athens and Barcelona. Explore the storied sites of ancient Greece and Rome, the glamour of Monte Carlo and the rich history of Marseille, uncovering classical treasures and vibrant cultures at every turn. Overnights in Athens, Florence and Barcelona give you ample time to immerse yourself in the culture, allowing for the most enriching discoveries. Trade Routes of the Middle Ages(15 days; Bergen to Barcelona with a port of call in Le Havre, France)-Trace medieval routes of commerce during a fascinating 15-day cruise bookended by enriching overnight stays in Bergen and Barcelona. Explore three of Europe's most picturesque cities: Amsterdam, Bruges and Paris. Call on England from the historic ports of Portsmouth and Falmouth and admire the neoclassical gems of the wine-making city of Porto. Explore Málaga, gateway to Granada's stunning Alhambra palace, and view the splendid Roman ruins of Cartagena.

Pre Post Land Extensions:

Aix-En-Provence Discover romantic Provence, its picturesque landscapes long an attraction for artists such as Van Gogh and Cézanne. Explore Aix-en-Provence and engage in its charms, admiring its beauty and history while immersing yourself in the celebrated gastronomy and wine culture of this renowned region.

Discover romantic Provence, its picturesque landscapes long an attraction for artists such as Van Gogh and Cézanne. Explore Aix-en-Provence and engage in its charms, admiring its beauty and history while immersing yourself in the celebrated gastronomy and wine culture of this renowned region. Burgundy's Vineyards Explore the grandeur of Dijon and discover the world-renowned wine country of Burgundy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with visits to the impressive Ducal Palace, the local market designed by Gustave Eiffel and the beautiful Côte de Nuits and Côte de Beaune.

Explore the grandeur of Dijon and discover the world-renowned wine country of Burgundy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with visits to the impressive Ducal Palace, the local market designed by Gustave Eiffel and the beautiful Côte de Nuits and Côte de Beaune. Loire Valley Enjoy three additional days in France, exploring the châteaux of the Loire Valley with guided tours of the region's most spectacular cities, estates and cathedrals including Orléans and Chartres Cathedral, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Enjoy three additional days in France, exploring the châteaux of the Loire Valley with guided tours of the region's most spectacular cities, estates and cathedrals including Orléans and Chartres Cathedral, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Paris- Indulge with three additional nights in Paris and discover more of the city with a stroll through Montmartre, shop along the Champs-Élysées, ride up to the top of the Eiffel Tower and sample some of the famous French cuisine.

Booking Details

From now through July 31, 2024, Viking is offering North American travelers up to FREE international airfare and special fares-with a $25 deposit-on all-inclusive river and ocean voyages, including itineraries featuring France. For more information on Viking's Summer of France, visit Viking.com/France, call Viking toll free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel advisor for details.

Media Assets

For more information about Viking, or for images and b-roll, please contact vikingpr@edelman.com.

About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723501442/en/

Contacts:

Email: vikingpr@edelman.com