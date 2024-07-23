WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's 2024 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Wealth and Asset Management Services.

NelsonHall evaluated vendors on their ability to provide immediate benefits and meet future client needs, identifying WNS as a 'Leader' in the overall market segment for wealth and asset management services. WNS' expanding capabilities in hyperautomation, platform-based research and analytics, data consulting, data management, and AI were highlighted as key investments over the past three years.

In addition, the NelsonHall report cites WNS' proprietary portfolio of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, mature market presence in wealth management, domain-specific process automation experience, and combined operational and technology service offerings for investment and credit research delivery as core strengths.

"Wealth and asset management firms increasingly see AI and Gen AI as part of their strategic digital investments. Backed by our deep domain knowledge and technology-enabled industry-specific solutions, WNS is well-positioned to partner with these firms to drive their transformation agendas forward and create incremental value," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS' BPS and IT services for Wealth and Asset Management enable clients to transform their research, data management, automation, and investment operations efficiently and drive growth in profits," said Andy Efstathiou, Program Director for Banking at NelsonHall. "WNS' proprietary tools for automation, AI implementation, and data extraction enable clients to better source, manage, and analyze data to make informed decisions."

WNS has 15+ years of experience supporting some of the world's largest asset management, wealth management, and investment banking companies. The company's solutions cover the entire end-to-end value chain across research services, front office support, and back office operations. WNS has comprehensive industry expertise and best practices frameworks for investment operations including trade execution, settlement, reconciliation, and reporting. WNS' Research and Analytics CoE comprises of fixed income analysts, equity sector analysts, economists, and data engineers to support investment model development and validation, portfolio analytics, risk management, and reporting.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2024, WNS had 60,513 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723856268/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (646) 908-2615

david.mackey@wns.com

Media:

Archana Raghuram

EVP Global Head Marketing Communications

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com