United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation to Present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Today

DATE: July 23, 2024

TIME: 10:30 AM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3W9aqkd

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 23

Recent Company Highlights

Appointment of new SVP Corporate Development & Government Relations, new VP of Antimony Division, new VP of Investor Relations & Global Sales Manager, new VP of Operations and new experienced Plant Manager as well as a new Controller

New production records in Zeolite mining for 2024 and launching of new in-house products

Drilled 82 test holes in 2024 to determine ultimate proven reserves of our zeolite property under lease

Retained consultants to assist in disposal of certain non-core discontinued operating assets and Mexican tax collection efforts

World-wide Antimony prices reaching record levels

Enhanced investor relations and communication strategy focusing on the company's financial turnaround and growth trajectory

Revenue Growth: United States Antimony Corporation reported a 28% increase in revenues for Q1 2024, reaching $2.83 million compared to $2.21 million in Q1 2023.

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC", the "Company", "Our", "Us", or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?

