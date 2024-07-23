New product capability segments operational technology (OT) devices in 30 days, reducing cyber risk in these environments

Zero Networks, a leading provider of zero trust security solutions, introduced new segmentation capabilities specifically designed to block lateral movement during an attack against operational technology (OT) systems. Built into Zero Networks Segment, a key component of Zero Networks' unified zero trust platform, this critical capability drastically reduces the risk of ransomware attacks against industries with a heavy reliance on OT devices, including manufacturing, healthcare, oil and gas, transportation, and utilities.

Reports indicate that manufacturing was the top industry affected by ransomware in 2023. Additionally, a May 2024 fact sheet, issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), found that threat groups are increasingly targeting the OT systems of critical infrastructure providers. In both these sectors specifically, the risk of disruption to operational continuity and potential danger to the public make it much more likely that these businesses pay hackers' extortion demands.

"Historically, segmenting OT has been extremely difficult and expensive. And considering how easy these devices are to hack, OT-heavy sectors like global manufacturing and critical infrastructure are faced with a massive security problem," said Benny Lakunishok, CEO of Zero Networks. "With our new OT segmentation capabilities, organizations that use and rely on OT devices will be more secure than ever. We are shrinking the OT attack surface, making attackers worldwide unable to cause damage, even if they do manage to break into a network or obtain privileged user credentials."

Zero Networks' microsegmentation solution is agentless, automated, and MFA-powered to effectively secure critical resources, defend against sophisticated attacks, and achieve cyber security compliance, all while reducing operational costs and complexity. The platform was recently validated by an independent analyst firm, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), who detailed how Zero Networks Segment creates secure micro-perimeters around organizational assets connected to the network, including OT devices, halting ransomware and lateral movement attacks. ESG also found that Zero Networks saves the average enterprise 87% of costs otherwise spent on traditional firewall-based segmentation and 75% when compared with legacy microsegmentation. Read ESG's Technical Validation of Zero Networks here.

Zero Networks will be at Black Hat USA from August 7-8, 2024, at booth 2060. Schedule a demo, either in person at Black Hat or virtually at another time, at https://zeronetworks.com/request-demo.

About Zero Networks

Founded in 2019, Zero Networks is a simple, fully automated platform for zero trust segmentation and remote access. Zero Networks' microsegmentation offering is automated, agentless and MFA-powered to stop lateral movement and block ransomware. The Identity Segmentation solution provides unprecedented control of admin and service accounts, to enable the principle of least privilege. And the advanced ZTNA solution allows an enterprise to securely connect employees and vendors to its network, without compromising speed or performance. Offered on a single platform and user interface, Zero Networks is making true Zero Trust architecture a reality for enterprises of any size. For more information, please visit www.zeronetworks.com.

