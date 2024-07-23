Lars Seier Christensen Will Remain Chairman

Concordium, a science-based proof-of-stake blockchain and research foundation, has named Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move positions Concordium at the forefront of expanding business opportunities in the digital identity space and reinforces its commitment to global digital security through a protocol-level ID layer. This initiative not only protects the identities of citizens worldwide but also unlocks diverse use cases across various industries, supporting Concordium's expanding scope of activities.

Bohrer-Bilowitzki, an established leader in digital assets, investments, and data security technology, will assume the role effective September 1, 2024. Lars Seier Christensen, who temporarily took on additional operational responsibilities until a suitable candidate was selected, will continue as Chairman of the Board.

"We are thrilled to announce Boris as the new CEO," said Seier Christensen. "After a rigorous, months-long search, Boris established himself as the perfect candidate. His expertise in digital asset infrastructure, commitment to data privacy, and previous collaboration with Concordium will ensure a seamless transition."

Bohrer-Bilowitzki brings nearly two decades of experience leading international teams, working with hedge funds and trading firms, and driving revenue growth. Prior to joining Concordium, he served as Founding Partner and Chief Commercial Officer at Copper, a leading digital asset custodian.

Copper provides custody, settlement, and prime services for institutional investors. Bohrer-Bilowitzki brings unique insights and relationships across the entire industry, both on the buy and sell side. He firmly believes that identity, KYC, and regulatory compliant blockchains will drive the future global adoption of DLT technology. He predicts a growth in enterprise-focused use cases in the coming years, but emphasizes the need for a strategic direction that also caters to more crypto-native use cases.

Bohrer-Bilowitzki's appointment is not just a leadership change, but a strategic move to strengthen our commitment to the full spectrum of blockchain and crypto use cases. His past collaboration with Concordium through Copper and his deep understanding of our core values will ensure a smooth transition and ongoing success.

"I'm honored to be chosen for such an important role with Concordium, an organization I've admired for several years," said Bohrer-Bilowitzki. "Working with Lars has given me a deep respect for Concordium's core values, which I intend to uphold as we enter this new chapter."

His leadership comes at a pivotal time when digital identity protection is on the minds of citizens worldwide. Initiatives like eIDAS (Electronic Identification, Authentication, and Trust Services) in Europe and myGovID in Australia raise critical public safety and privacy concerns that must be addressed with help from the private sector.

"Data privacy is one of the biggest concerns for the next generation, and Concordium will continue to develop, implement, and secure new technologies that ensure the digital safety of global citizens," continued Bohrer-Bilowitzki. "The days of the crypto wild west are over, and we are ready to embrace regulatory challenges with class-leading identity verification solutions."

Before joining Copper, Bohrer-Bilowitzki was the Director of Business Development at Ansarada, an AI-powered SaaS platform that securely manages critical information pertaining to corporate deals, risk management, compliance, and board governance.

