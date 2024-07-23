Mecosun says it has introduced a new solar carport in three formats, using low-carbon concrete and an embedded module mounting solution. From pv magazine France French PV system integrator Mecosun has developed a new solar carport solution made of concrete. "The innovation of this carport, which we have been working on since 2012, lies in its ease of implementation," Laurent Ruel, operations director at Mecosun, told pv magazine France. "It is self-weighted, mobile, removable, and reusable, and is entirely manufactured in France. " The Mecopark concrete shade installs on any parking lot without ...

