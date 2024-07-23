Macquarie AirFinance Places First Boeing Order with Purchase of 20 737 MAX Jets

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Macquarie AirFinance announced today that the lessor has made its first direct order for Boeing airplanes. The purchase of 20 737-8s doubles Macquarie AirFinance's existing 737-8 order book, which it acquired from ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co. in 2023.

By expanding its 737 MAX portfolio, Macquarie AirFinance will scale-up its fleet of fuel-efficient, new generation airplanes to meet the growing demand of its airline customers.

"The continued expansion and renewal of our fleet underscores our confidence in the strong future growth prospects of global commercial air transport. This order increases our existing OEM order book to 86 firm aircraft and will enable our airline partners to access the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft," said Eamonn Bane, CEO of Macquarie AirFinance.

Known for its versatility, the 737-8 can carry up to 210 passengers based on configuration with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km). The 737 MAX family is well-suited to support airline fleet modernization plans by reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace.

"As single-aisle fleet renewals gain momentum, Macquarie AirFinance's choice of the 737-8 will allow its customers to phase out older airplanes and operate the industry's most fuel-efficient jets," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Lessors such as Macquarie AirFinance are key partners to Boeing and our airline customers, supporting airplane deliveries and offering financial solutions to carriers that want to renew or grow their fleets with the 737 MAX."

Boeing's 2024 Market Outlook indicates that nearly half of airplane deliveries through 2043 will replace older jets, improving fuel efficiency and sustainability.

Macquarie AirFinance is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and financing solutions with a portfolio of 236 aircraft leased to 85 airlines across 49 countries and a firm orderbook of 86 new technology Boeing and Airbus aircraft. With offices in Dublin, London, San Francisco and Singapore, Macquarie AirFinance is owned by Macquarie Asset Management, PGGM Infrastructure Fund and Australian Retirement Trust.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

