Trans Canada Gold Corp.: Trans Canada Gold Corp Receives Approval for New Trading Symbol on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol: TTGXF

Trans Canada Gold Corp. ("Trans Canada" or the "Company") (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF), is pleased to announce that it has received approval for a new trading symbol on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). Beginning on July 23, 2024, the Company's common shares will trade on under the symbol "TTGXF. The Company's common shares began trading in the United States on the OTCQB on February 7th, 2022 and will continue to trade in Canada on its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V), in Canada under the symbol "TTG".

Trans Canada shares are currently DTC eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and enhances liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

DTC eligibility, generally allows existing U.S. investors to benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds. DTC eligibility also opens the door to new U.S. investors that may have been previously restricted from trading our common shares and simplifies the process of trading our common shares in the United States.

Commented Tim Coupland, President & CEO, "We are pleased to have voluntarily changed our U.S Trading Symbol to be more closely aligned with our Canadian TSX-V Trading symbol. We did so as part of a broader corporate strategy, to enhance the trading of the company's shares in both Canada and the United States and to attract a broader base of American and International Investors.

The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to increase their visibility, expand much needed liquidity, and diversify their shareholder base on an established and regulated public market. More importantly, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage, exploration companies and provides annual verification and certification of management to investors, and provides U.S. Investors with direct access to each company's home country disclosure, thereby improving their access to current information. To qualify for trading on this market, companies must meet a higher financial standard, follow best practice corporate governance and leadership, and demonstrate adherence with Canadian and US Securities laws combined with having a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING WELLS

The Company is a discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration management and Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

