LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Announces Successful Transition of Key Customer from Germanium to BlackDiamond Glass Optics

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, today announced that a current key defense customer using Germanium lenses has successfully completed the qualification and evaluation of new optics made from LightPath's proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD") chalcogenide-based glass.

The shift to BlackDiamond glass comes in response to recent export restrictions on Germanium imposed by China, which supplies a significant portion of the world's Germanium. LightPath developed BlackDiamond glass as a viable alternative to Germanium, offering comparable performance for thermal imaging applications and has many superior characteristics, including containing no rare earths, is lighter and has a wider thermal operating range. since January 2023 wholesale price of Germanium has increased 60% due to known supply constraints, and represents a market worth hundreds of millions annually.

After extensive testing and qualification, the customer has approved a new optics design utilizing 100% BlackDiamond material, replacing a previous design made of 100% Germanium. LightPath is now working with the customer to build a timetable to transition production over to BlackDiamond, with an order expected once the customer completes current demand using its inventory of Germanium. This is a critical customer for Germanium optics in the US and represents a significant part of LightPath's Germanium optics revenue.

"This approval and planned customer transition to BlackDiamond from Germanium is a significant validation of our development focus on chalcogenide materials," said Sam Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath. "BlackDiamond sets a new standard for next generation MWIR and LWIR optical components and assemblies that need to meet environmental and durability requirements. This transition also marks a crucial step in securing a sustainable and robust supply chain for our industrial, civil and defense industry customers with optics made from materials produced in the United States. We believe this successful qualification signifies a promising future for the widespread adoption of BlackDiamond glass in the thermal imaging industry. We look forward to continuing our partnership with this customer and ensuring a seamless transition to our BlackDiamond glass optics."

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black Diamond ("BD") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Dallas Texas, Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, Visimid Technologies, was acquired in July 2023, and specializes in the design and development of customized infrared cameras, for the industrial and defense industries. Such customized cameras are often sold together with customized optical assemblies from LightPath.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high-performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and the Hamas/Israel war; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on 10-Q.

