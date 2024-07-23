Transparency Launches To Forge The Future Of Drug Safety With Portable Test Kits For Every Substance

Building on over a decade of pioneering work in harm reduction, the new parent organization of the Bunk Police emerges to empower all consumers and raise awareness about drug adulteration.

Transparency , a harm reduction organization providing at-home drug testing kits for any substance, today announced its official launch and formation as the parent organization of the Bunk Police . Celebrated for its strong impact in the harm reduction space, the Bunk Police provides critical education and drug testing services to enhance safety and awareness among music festival and concert attendees. Transparency builds on this strong foundation by expanding into additional at-risk markets and distribution channels, releasing novel harm reduction tools and resources, and preparing to launch a new line of innovative and affordable test kits.

"Bunk Police has spent over a decade building trust and expertise in the field of harm reduction," says Adam Auctor, founder and CEO of Transparency. "Transparency is the natural evolution of our mission, allowing us to empower more individuals and safeguard public health in a new and critical way."

Drug-related deaths are a leading cause of death among U.S. adults aged 18-45 , owing largely to the presence of dangerous adulterants like fentanyl, found in both recreational and prescription drugs. The pharmaceutical space is one that is increasingly at risk. Last year, 25% of Americans -about 42 million people-struggled to afford their medications. To save money, 8% turned to unregulated online pharmacies or bought medications abroad, where counterfeit drugs are commonplace. Those purchasing hormones, steroids, sexual wellness medications, and weight maintenance products from underground sources are often just as vulnerable as those consuming illicit drugs.

Substance test kits save lives, but public awareness remains low, and a stigma around drug testing persists due to a lack of education. While kits are readily available online, they are often inaccessible at traditional retail channels such as pharmacies, head shops, and convenience stores. Transparency plans to change this with their upcoming line of test kits, solving issues like shelf life, accessibility, portability, and affordability. Transparency envisions a near future where test kits are recognized as an essential tool for anyone consuming drugs or medications, providing a critical line of defense against adulteration.

"We believe that everyone has the right to safe, tested substances," said Auctor. "Our goal is to raise awareness, reduce the stigma surrounding drug use, and make our test kits as ubiquitous as at-home COVID tests, ensuring they are available to anyone who needs them."

Auctor has self-funded $1M in research to build the world's largest substance reaction library. The company's new AI-powered Harm Reduction app enables customers to access this research, use kits with ease and accuracy, and interpret their test results.

Transparency also plans to continue the Bunk Police's presence in the investigative media space. The launch coincides with the release of their new documentary Poison Pills , which showcases the team's undercover investigation of licensed Mexican pharmacies caught selling deadly, laced pharmaceuticals. The documentary features hidden-camera footage from inside these operations, including 1) Fentanyl pills being sold as legitimate pain pills; 2) A pharmacist offering to sell a buyer tens of thousands of pills; 3) Advice from a pharmacist on how to microwave and snort veterinary ketamine; and 4) A threat to kill Auctor. Poison Pills also includes never-before-seen interviews from industry experts and government officials, along with the jaw-dropping results from the company's pill testing.

Find more information on Transparency and the future of drug safety at www.infinitetransparency.com .

ABOUT TRANSPARENCY:

The evolution of 13 years of impact and experience in the harm reduction space-Transparency brings forth the future of drug safety. Beginning as a one-man operation and growing into a globally-spanning team, The Bunk Police belonged to the first wave of harm reduction change. Transparency expands on this legacy, empowering individuals to test any substance they plan to take, providing essential tools and resources, and creating informed, educated decision-making in the substance use space. Transparency is an inspired force that plans to expand further, into every corner the drug crisis has reached. To learn more, visit www.infinitetransparency.com .

