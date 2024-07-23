Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Inc. Celebrates Successful Conference Show with ALSD Featuring Tover Spirits Soft Launch and More!

Nitches Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH) is thrilled to announce the resounding success of their recent participation in the ALSD Conference this past weekend. This prestigious event also marked the soft launch of Tover Spirits' Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Blood Orange Old Fashioned, which was showcased and served for the first time by a professional bartender at COSM in Los Angeles.

The soft launch of Tover Spirits was a highlight of the trade show, where it was prominently featured and well-received by an audience of elite executives from ALSD, premium suite directors, and food and beverage purchasers from various sports teams across the NFL, NBA, and NHL. The executive tasting session provided an exclusive opportunity for industry leaders to experience the exceptional quality and unique flavor profile of Tover Spirits.

Dallas Foster, President of Tover Spirits, expressed his delight, stating, "The weekend and soft launch were filled with great successes and encouraging feedback. The highlight of the weekend was several handshakes from teams and premier locations alike that they would carry Tover Spitits after participating in both an executive tasting for the event as well as seeing our Brand served by 3rd party bartenders for the first time. Bartenders raved that it was much easier to serve at over as a premium cocktail as opposed to crafting an old fashioned the 'old fashioned way. This should save bar owners both time and money."

Dallas Foster continued to say "I knew the product was excellent in both presentation and price point, as well as flavor and smoothness but, hearing confirmation from 3rd parties and potential customers was reaffirming of what we already knew! Tover is a Hit!"

A top executive of ALSD, added, "I'm a huge fan of an Old Fashioned, and Tover Spirits' Blood Orange Old Fashioned might be too good."

In addition to Tover Spirits, Nitches introduced scent branding machines from Noryan for the first time at the ALSD. This pioneering scent marketing offering was presented by Nitches, receiving positive feedback for its potential to create unique and memorable scented environments in stadiums and arenas. Future deals with stadiums and teams will be brokered through Nitches, establishing new standards for premium guest experiences.

Furthermore, Nitches showcased their premium stadium staff clothing, which was a hit with the executives. Two different staff uniform sets and special caps designed for gifting to ALSD executives were on display. Nitches has been a featured provider for stadium and staff apparel, setting the tone for future collaborations with sports teams. In the recent past, Nitches has worked with the premium team at the Atlanta Hawks, and this ALSD event built on relationships with key sports teams from the NFL, MLB, NBA, and more.

As we head into the peak season for the liquor industry, Tover Spirits is gearing up for a full launch, with online sales expected to commence in time for SOND. This initial success at the ALSD Conference is a promising indicator of the impact Tover Spirits and Nitches' innovative offerings will have in the market.

### About Nitches Inc.

Nitches Inc. is a leader in luxury apparel and innovative manufacturing solutions. We specialize in creating high-quality, custom products that meet the unique needs of our clients. Our dedication to excellence and innovation drives us to deliver exceptional products and services across multiple industries.

### About Tover Spirits

Tover Spirits is dedicated to creating exceptional Ready-To-Drink (RTD) cocktails that offer a unique and premium drinking experience. Our Blood Orange Old Fashioned is crafted with the finest ingredients to provide a perfect blend of flavor and sophistication.

