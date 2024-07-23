HIGHLIGHTS
Solis has contracted a drone airborne magnetometry survey at the recently staked Guaneros Project area
Program will start in early August with results expected during the month
Identified anomalies are anticipated to be followed up where practical with ground based Induced Polarisation surveys to assist with the final target and drill design programmes
Geochemical sampling and mapping will continue to gain a better understanding of any alteration and mineralisation styles present and assist with targeting of the first drill programmes
Guaneros is the fourth project area being progressed to drill status for copper porphyry targeting in Southern Peru and is situated on the prospective Coastal Belt between the Ilo Este and Chancho Al Palo drill targets
West Leederville, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) ("Solis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities at the Guaneros Project in Peru (see Figures 1, 2 & 3). Solis has contracted a geophysical contractor to carry out a maiden drone airborne magnetometry survey to assist in fast-tracking target generation, identify zones for further geophysical follow- up, and formulate the drill permitting application. Airborne magnetometry is useful in detecting the presence of magnetite in the subsurface that can be a vector for porphyry alteration.
Executive Director, Matthew Boyes, commented: "We are starting to gain some real momentum now in the exploration programmes on our quality copper portfolio in Peru. Airborne mag surveys are a great tool to assist with the initial targeting of the first drillholes at Guaneros. In conjunction with IP surveys and geochemical surveys we hope to start to see target generation similar to our Ilo Este and Chancho Al Palo targets on a prospective trend a few kilometres to the south-east and north-west respectively. Ilo Este in particular has an outstanding magnetic and IP geophysical signature combined with surface mineralisation in altered porphyry rocks1.
"Guaneros is a new project for Solis, which was pegged in early May. I am looking forward to seeing the first results and advancing the target. We are advancing our four project areas in Peru and aim to have them aligned to be drilled sequentially, starting firstly with Chancho Al Palo as early as December this year, depending on permitting."
1 Refer ASX release 30th January 2024.
Figure 1: Map of Guaneros Project tenements together with Ilo Este and Ilo Norte. Blue = granted exploration licences. Green = applications.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/217385_56921ef294bf0977_015full.jpg
Guaneros Project
The Guaneros Project comprises 6,400 hectares of recently submitted applications for exploration licences which are expected to be granted in due course as per Peruvian mining regulations (see Figure 1). Non-invasive activities such as geophysics, geochemistry, and mapping are permitted during this initial tenure phase. Solis' exploration crews have reported from ground visits that the area remains largely unexplored with no prior geochemical or geophysical data available.
The Guaneros Project sits astride a prospective coastal belt identified by Solis (see Figure 2) where the coastal batholith rocks are largely juxtaposed to the west of Jurassic rocks that potentially act as hosts to porphyry copper mineralisation. Within this belt, the Ilo Este Project, a copper porphyry occurrence, is situated 6km south-east of the Guaneros area and the Chancho Al Palo Prospect (porphyry and IOCG target) is some 8km to the north-west.
Geological mapping data to hand, and structural analysis and interpretation by Solis' geologists, confirm that substantial "Arc Oblique" structures are present that trend north-east and intercept the dominant "Arc Parallel" north-west trending structures and steep angle lineaments (see Figure 3). The intersection of these major structural trends is considered significant as pathways for the emplacement of porphyry deposits throughout the Andes2. Both Ilo Este and Chancho Al Palo are localised next to Arc Oblique structures. Guaneros has a distinct Arc Oblique zone that is covered by Quaternary sediments estimated to be up to 75m thick in places. In this area, hornfels alteration associated with Cu oxides has been observed in sparse outcrops3. The area is considered to have compelling similarities to Ilo Este, and to be much less eroded, rendering it a greenfields exploration priority in the Solis portfolio.
2 "A Model for the Lithospheric Architecture of the Central Andes and the Localization of Giant Porphyry Copper Deposit Clusters," A Farrar et al, Econ Geol, V118, 2023.
Figure 3: Structural Map (interpretation) of Guaneros in relation to other Solis prospects and batholith occurrences.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/217385_56921ef294bf0977_016full.jpg
Drone Magnetic Survey
Real Eagle Exploraciones geophysical contractors have been contracted to carry out a programme of approximately 500 line kilometres of airborne magnetics over the Guaneros project (see Figure 4). Daily advancement is estimated to be between 15-50km, and the initial programme is estimated to be completed in August with data processing and interpretation expected to complete shortly after. Once all data is received and analysed, Solis is expected to plan additional IP surveys where practical and submit drill permitting applications if warranted.
On completion of the survey, it is anticipated the drone will move to the Cinto Project to undertake a survey over recently described copper mineralisation4.
3 Refer ASX release 10 May 2024.
4 Refer ASX release 9th July 2024. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the 9 July 2024 market announcement.
Figure 4: Real Eagle contractor with drone mounted magnetometer operating at Ilo Este
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/217385_56921ef294bf0977_017full.jpg
Figure 2: Solis tenements in the prospective coastal belt of Peru with existing deposits and regional geology.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/217385_56921ef294bf0977_018full.jpg
Peru Project Pipeline
Solis is prioritising the advancement of the drill planning and pemitting processes in Peru over its flagship Ilo Este target, Chancho Al Palo (Ilo Norte), Guaneros, and Cinto project areas, and expects to commence drilling at Chancho Al Palo later this year, subject to permitting, followed by Ilo Este, Cinto, and Guaneros from 2025 onwards. Solis will also continue to develop it's extensive Peruvian coastal area portfolio into further drill targets in a progressive pipeline based on geological prospectivity. Additionally, the Company continues to review and advance targeted lithium and copper opportunities throughout South America.
ENDS
This announcement is authorised by Matthew Boyes, Executive Director of Solis Minerals Ltd.
About Solis Minerals Ltd.
Solis Minerals is an emerging lithium explorer focusing on Latin American critical minerals.
The Company owns a 100% interest or option to acquire 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering 26,100ha.
Brazil is rapidly growing in global importance as an exporter of lithium to supply increasing demand of battery manufacturers. Both projects cover highly prospective, hard-rock lithium ground on which early-stage reconnaissance mapping and sampling have verified. Drilling programmes are either underway or due to commence shortly.
In addition, Solis also holds a 100% interest in 41,400ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.
