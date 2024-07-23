Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - Liviniti, a national leader in PBM transparency and prescription drug savings, is pleased to announce the arrival of Coley Norman as the company's SVP of Client Experience. Coley is responsible for leading a team of client services professionals to deliver best-in-class results as they work across the organization to meet each client's unique needs.

With two decades in healthcare, Coley is known for deep pharmacy industry expertise and strategic leadership in building relationships that drive client success. In past positions, he has partnered with national health plans, health systems and Fortune 500 employers to design, implement and manage comprehensive wellness and pharmacy programs.

"Service is something you do," Coley explains, "but providing an experience elevates the relationship. It is something that the client remembers and sets the company apart. I am excited to join Liviniti to positively impact the way pharmacy benefits are delivered, with a transparent PBM that is motivated to improve the lives of members while achieving significant plan savings."

Coley most recently served as SVP, Strategy, at RxGenomix, a pharmacogenomics (PGx) solutions company focused on helping providers optimize PGx for patient care and cost management. Previous to that position, he held senior leadership roles with a national PBM and Healthways, a healthcare company focused on behavioral change.

"Coley will play a vital role in advancing our long-term strategic plan to maximize value for members and payers," says LeAnn Boyd, CEO. "With a passion for enhancing collaborative partnerships with employers and brokers, his leadership style and contributions to our executive leadership team will complement our ongoing dedication to a benefits experience that delivers value and quality."

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

