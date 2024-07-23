Now is the perfect time for planners to book shoulder season getaways.

PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic airline operating flights between the United States and Europe, today announced 25% off fall and winter flights to Iceland, Copenhagen, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dublin today through August 1. The discount on PLAY's already affordable fares increases the payoff of planning ahead, making summer the perfect time to lock in a vacation for the fall and winter season.

Booking a European getaway is anything but spur-of-the-moment; according to Expedia, the best time to book international airfare is two months in advance. PLAY's 25% off fares encourages all travelers to get into the planning mindset for fall or winter trips to "chill" destinations, like Copenhagen or London. Travelers who book now can create an unforgettable experience during shoulder season, enjoying less crowds and lower travel costs. "Type-A" planners can enjoy the spoils of booking ahead, whether grabbing a Stroopwafel in Amsterdam or using their flight savings to splurge on accommodations by the Eiffel Tower during the off season in Paris.

To sweeten the deal, PLAY's stayover option stacks a BOGO deal on top of 25% off flights, enabling travelers to visit two destinations for the price of one! They can choose to add up to 10 days in Iceland on the departing or returning flight, expanding their travel experience without increasing their flight budget. An extended stop in the Land of Fire and Ice provides the ideal window to see the Northern Lights, a free experience that lucky tourists can see only during the winter months.

"Budget travelers know that researching and planning ahead pays off in savings, enabling them to get even more out of every trip," said PLAY CEO Einar Örn Ólafsson. "The 'shoulder season' is around the corner, and travelers should book their trips now to snag a discount on PLAY's already affordable fares for their best trip yet."

PLAY's 25% off flight deal includes the airline's Basic Bundle, a streamlined travel option with a small personal item included in their discounted fare. The deal runs today through August 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. It's valid for one-way flights on roundtrip bookings to Iceland, Copenhagen, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dublin between September 15 to December 15, 2024. Discount is applied to airfare, does not include taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, additional details of this promotion are available at https://www.flyplay.com/en/terms-for-advertised-fares.

About PLAY

PLAY is a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, and North America. Founded in Reykjavík in 2019 by a management team with significant experience in the aviation industry, the company operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A321NEO and A320NEO aircraft, offering streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to "pay less, play more." Safety comes first for PLAY. On-time performance, simplicity, happiness and low prices are the airline's core principles. In its first year of operations in the United States, PLAY has achieved milestones that have distinguished it as the best low-cost airline in Northern Europe by Skytrax, as well as Start-Up of the Year by CAPA.

The airline seeks to enable passengers to see the world, but not without considering its environmental impact. PLAY is being developed with sustainability initiatives and benchmarks in place to track and reduce fuel consumption, offset carbon emissions, and limit waste. Learn more or book a flight at www.flyplay.com.

