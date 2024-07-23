Tealium Inc.: Tealium for Healthcare enables enterprises to establish digital trust with patients and physicians

Through the power of data, Tealium's new solution solves healthcare companies' biggest CX and regulatory compliance challenges

San Diego, July 23, 2024, the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform, a new solution that empowers healthcare organizations with stronger data governance, allowing them to gain deeper control over their data collection, management, and transmission strategies.

Today's healthcare landscape is rapidly shifting, with organizations facing strengthening privacy regulations, new technologies and devices, and increased demands for better digital experiences.

"Healthcare organizations face the unique challenge of maintaining strict data compliance with privacy regulations while delivering the personalized experiences that consumers have come to expect," said Jay Calavas, Vice President of Vertical Products at Tealium. "Tealium for Healthcare provides data solutions that honor consumer consent and data compliance through a rich set of guardrails. This provides a trusted source of customer data that can be used downstream, eliminating silos and supporting enhanced data governance across the entire system."

Tealium for Healthcare focuses on five critical components:

Consent Capture and Enforcement: Tealium enables organizations to capture and enforce consumer consent so that consumers' privacy is respected, which supports lower opt-out rates and earned digital trust.

Real-Time Data Collection and Transmission: Tealium provides a flexible and secure platform for data collection and transmission in a secure environment.

Built-in Functionality for Obfuscating and Restricting Sensitive Data: Allows organizations to securely identify, flag, and handle data deemed sensitive. The platform's data masking and obfuscation capabilities allow covered entities to share the obfuscated data with vendors that are not business associates.

Enhanced Security and Control Over Data: Supports compliance with HIPAA and other regulations by providing healthcare organizations end-to-end control of consumer data.

360-Degree View of Consumers: Tealium's real-time CDP leverages consented first-party and vetted third-party data to deliver personalized experiences to patients, members, and physicians.

Tealium for Healthcare includes a dynamic ecosystem of implementation and technology partners with deep healthcare expertise that will sign a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) when necessary, including Wheelhouse DMG, BlastX Consulting, Unlock Health, Amplitude, Invoca, and Braze. Tealium also has turnkey integrations with leading data providers such as IQVIA and PulsePoint.

For instance, Tealium partners with Amplitude so enterprises can securely integrate data into its leading digital analytics platform with a BAA in place. This enables teams to access customer insights in a controlled and compliant way.

"We're excited to partner with Tealium and empower healthcare organizations with powerful analytics capabilities while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance," said Ted Sfikas, Field CTO at Amplitude. "By combining Amplitude's advanced analytics platform with Tealium's CDP, we enable healthcare leaders to gain invaluable insights into patient behavior across all digital touchpoints. This collaboration allows enterprises to enhance patient experiences, and help them make more trusted, data-driven decisions to improve outcomes."

