DirectTrust Announces Appointment of New Board Members, Reelection of Current Members to Governing Body

Newly elected officials to assist in guiding DirectTrust's mission of furthering trust in healthcare data exchange

DirectTrust®, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance focused on furthering trust in healthcare data exchange through standards, accreditation, and other services, today announced the election of two new members to its Board of Directors, as well as the reelection of three current board members. The organization also announced the appointment of two new officers within the board who will begin serving two-year terms. In addition to the board selections, DirectTrust's Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), which governs the organization's accreditation and certification programs, added two new commissioners to its governing body. New board members set to serve three-year terms through June 2027 include:

Lisa Nelson, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Integrations, ADVault, Inc.

Brandon Neiswender, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, CRISP Shared Services

Returning board members elected to their second three-year term through June 2027 include:

Brian Handspicker, Managing Partner, PracticalMarkets, Inc.

Vince Albanese, Founder, Tag Design Agency LLC

Muhammad Chebli, Vice President, Solutions, NextGen Healthcare

Newly appointed officers who have begun serving two-year terms include:

Vice Chair - James Murray, MS, Vice President, Clinical Informatics and Interoperability, CVS Health

Treasurer - Vince Albanese, Founder, Tag Design Agency LLC

Members terming off the board include:

Julie Maas, Founder and CEO, EMR Direct

Adam Apatoff, Chief Legal Officer, Secure Exchange Solutions, a Centauri Health Solutions Company

"The richness of industry knowledge and innovation from new Board Members will play a critical role in building upon DirectTrust's vision of a trusted, connected world," said Katherine Lusk, MHSM, RHIA, FAHIMA, DirectTrust Board Chair and Vice President Strategic Partnerships, Texas Health Services Authority. "As a Board, we look forward to the freshness of new conversations, ideas and building upon our solid foundation. The vision, leadership and guidance of our board members terming off has provided the structure for success. A big thank you to those stepping up to serve and to those who have served us so well."

New EHNAC Commissioners, who began serving their three-year terms on July 1 and will continue through June 2027, include:

Jill DeGraff, SVP of Regulatory, b.well Connected Health

Monica Keeneth, VP, Security Governance, Risk and Compliance, Inovalon

"Adding the invaluable experience of two prominent and well-respected industry thought leaders to our Commission is vital as we continue to achieve our mission of ensuring the highest standards of patient data privacy, security, and integrity," said Lee Barrett, Commission Executive Director, DirectTrust. "Their guidance, along with that of their fellow commissioners, is essential in helping our industry achieve quality and trust in healthcare information exchange through the adoption and implementation of industry standards."

A volunteer position, DirectTrust's Board of Directors supports the work of the organization with mission-based leadership and strategic governance. Directors work with the executive leadership team on policy, strategy, industry relationships, technological advances, and the end-user experience, including consumers, families, payers, and healthcare providers.

For more information on the DirectTrust Board of Directors, visit our leadership page.

About DirectTrust®

DirectTrust® is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication, an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body through EHNAC (the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission), and a developer of trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

