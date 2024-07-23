Whirlpool Corporation and City of Benton Harbor Team Up To Revitalize Community Park for Third Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation celebrated its third annual "Day of Impact" with more than 100 employees and elected officials volunteering to make improvements to Charles Yarbrough Park in Benton Harbor, Mich. Nestled along the St. Joseph River, in walking distance from Benton Harbor High School, Yarbrough Park was chosen in close collaboration with the City of Benton Harbor and other local organizations due to its rich history.

"Benton Harbor has been the home of Whirlpool Corporation for over 100 years, and our employees are deeply rooted in this community," said Marc Bitzer, Whirlpool Corporation's chairman and CEO. "Working with the City of Benton Harbor and making a tangible difference to a beautiful location like Charles Yarbrough Park is just one way we can show our commitment to a community that so many of us love."

The park, named after the late Charles Yarbrough - who served as Benton Harbor's mayor from 1997 to 2003, is an important space for families in the community. This event marks the third local park that has been revitalized with funding from the Whirlpool Foundation and the help of Whirlpool Corp. employees, city officials, and other local volunteers.

"Charles Yarbrough was an inspiration to this community, and the renovations to the park named in his memory will allow this space to continue to further that legacy," said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad. "Each year we look forward to collaborating as a community to bring an important community space like this, back to prominence - these are the jewels of our community and part of the foundation for how we live together in Benton Harbor."

Some highlights of the work being done at Yarborough Park include:

Resurfacing the park's deck along the river and adding a new sidewalk

Building a new bathroom plaza

Updating the park's play area

Design, construction, and installation of a Charles Yarborough monument

Creation of a community serenity garden and expanded landscaping around the perimeter of the park

"The revitalization work at Charles Yarbrough Park is a continued desire and dream that this beautiful park will continue to be cared for by my family," said Mamie Yarbrough, Berrien County commissioner and widow of Charles Yarbrough. "This transformation will bring more families together and invite even more to visit our lovely community."

Whirlpool Corporation's "Day of Impact" initiative began in 2021 as part of the company's commemoration of Juneteenth. Revitalization of Union Park was completed in 2022 and June Woods Park was completed in 2023.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

