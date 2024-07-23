RADICL Launches CMMC Quick-Start Toolkit to Simplify Compliance for SMBs in the Defense Industrial Base

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / RADICL, a cybersecurity innovator on a mission to better secure SMBs serving national defense and critical infrastructure, announces the launch of its CMMC Quick-Start Toolkit.

This comprehensive set of over 25 customizable templates is designed to help small and medium-sized businesses in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) achieve Level 1 CMMC compliance efficiently and effectively.

Recent findings from RADICL's DIB Cybersecurity Maturity Report underscore the critical need for improved compliance and security measures among SMBs in the defense sector. While 81% of companies have initiated the CMMC compliance process, a concerning gap remains, with only 13% achieving Level 1 compliance and 11% reaching Level 2. This disparity highlights the challenges many organizations face in navigating the complex landscape of cybersecurity regulations.

Accelerate Your CMMC Compliance Journey

Navigating the complexities of CMMC compliance can be overwhelming and time-consuming for SMBs. RADICL's new toolkit provides a streamlined solution, enabling businesses to save time and reduce compliance costs by minimizing the need for expensive consultations.

"Our toolkit is designed to empower SMBs in the Defense Industrial Base to navigate CMMC compliance with confidence and efficiency," said Victor Cich, Compliance Consultant at RADICL. "By providing ready-to-use templates and step-by-step guidance, we aim to simplify the compliance process and enhance cybersecurity posture."

Why Download the RADICL CMMC Toolkit?

Save Time : Pre-built templates eliminate the need to start from scratch.

Reduce Costs : Minimize the need for expensive external consultations.

Accelerate Compliance : Get compliant faster with step-by-step guidance.

Minimize Errors : Expert-crafted templates ensure no critical components are missed.

Tailored for SMBs: Specifically designed for the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses in the DIB.

What's Included in the Toolkit?

20+ Customizable Templates

Sample CMMC Level 1 Systems Security Plan (SSP)

Regular Updates to Keep You Compliant

How It Works:

Identify Your Needs: Browse through the categories and determine which areas of compliance your organization needs to address. Download Templates: Click on the appropriate link to download any templates you need. Each template is available in an editable Word format. You can download the templates individually or as a package. Customize: Tailor each template to fit your specific organizational needs and requirements. Implement: Use the templates as part of your CMMC compliance strategy, ensuring all necessary policies and procedures are in place.

Don't let CMMC compliance slow you down. Join the growing number of SMBs leveraging RADICL's expertise to fast-track their compliance efforts.

Learn more here: https://radicl.com/cmmc-level-1-template-toolkit

About RADICL?

RADICL provides SMBs in America's Defense Industrial Base Xtended Threat Protection (XTP). RADICL's purpose-built and proprietary XTP platform delivers SMBs full-spectrum threat protection and compliance management that is quick, easy, and affordable. The RADICL XTP Platform powers an AI-augmented virtual Security Operations Center (vSOC), delivering customers 24x7 automated threat analytics and monitoring, deep threat hunts, incident response, vulnerability management, security awareness training, and managed compliance adherence. RADICL enables SMBs in the DIB to spend more time running a profitable business to support our country and less time worrying about security and compliance. To learn more about RADICL XTP visit www.RADICL.com.

Contact Information

Holly Hitchcock

holly@frontlines.io

702.758.4079