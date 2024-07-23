Insightful.io Awarded 41 Top Badges in G2's Summer 2024 Report

Insightful has received top rankings across employee monitoring, time tracking and time and attendance categories for its leading workforce analytics software.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Insightful, a leading workforce analytics software, has been honored with 41 top badges in G2's prestigious Summer 2024 report. This achievement underscores the company's position as a leader in the employee monitoring, time tracking, and productivity software sectors.

Key Details

Insightful has been ranked as a top software solution in 41 categories by G2.

Awards include Easiest Setup, Easiest to Use, and Leader in the Employee Monitoring and Time Tracking market segments.

G2's reports are based on insights captured from users of software products around the world.

Another Quarter of Major Achievements

With the new round of honors from G2, Insightful has reaffirmed its position as a top software provider with significant recognition in the following categories:

Easiest Setup and Easiest to Use in Employee Monitoring (Mid-Market)

Leader in Time Tracking

Leader in Employee Monitoring (Europe, Small Business)

Momentum Leader - Time Tracking

High Performer in Time and Attendance (Mid-Market, Small Business)

High Performer in Time Tracking (Mid-Market, Small Business)

High Performer in various regions, including Asia, APAC, EMEA, Europe, India, UK, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Voted a Complete Workforce Analytics Solution

The success Insightful achieved across Employee Monitoring, Time Tracking and Time and Attendance underscores that the company's workforce analytics software is the most complete and versatile on the market. The ease of setup and use of the platform also make it the popular choice for thousands of organizations.

No.1 In The Eyes of Users

Ivan Petrovic, CEO and Founder of Insightful, said:

"Once again we're incredibly grateful for our users rating us so highly. This is a testament to our values of always being customer-focused and building a product based on what they tell us they need most.

"Being acknowledged as a leader in multiple regions and market segments is particularly gratifying. This aligns with our goal of being the most complete and easy-to-use workforce analytics solution available.

"These awards from G2 users reinforce that we are achieving the vision we have for our prod."

G2's Methodology

G2's rankings are based on genuine user reviews and comprehensive data analysis, highlighting the real-world effectiveness and user satisfaction of software products.

About Insightful

Insightful software is used by 5,100+ global brands and used by 210,000+ people daily. Insightful's work tracking software helps manage and boost productivity, improve workflows, and support employee wellbeing. Features include time tracking, remote work software, computer monitoring software, and much more.

