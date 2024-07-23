Pace® Analytical: Pace Life Sciences Division Names Dean Bornilla as Head of Commercial

Bornilla brings over 25 years of commercial pharmaceutical experience to Pace®

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Pace®?Life Sciences, a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, announced today that Dean Bornilla has been named Head of Commercial reporting to Dawn Von Rohr, President, Pace® Life Sciences.

Pace® Life Sciences provides laboratory testing and professional services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, ranging from early-stage drug research and development to commercialization, recently adding services and capacity through acquisitions. Drawing on more than 25 years of pharmaceutical expertise, Bornilla will lead commercial growth teams in partnering with new and existing clients and building upon the company's reputation for quality, agility, and accelerating the drug development process through direct collaboration with acclaimed scientists.

"Dean's commitment to excellence and innovation coupled with his proven track record and leadership experience will be valuable to Pace® and our clients," states Dawn Von Rohr, President, Pace® Life Sciences. "I'm confident that he will be successful in helping us to elevate our offerings in the pharmaceutical industry."

Prior to Pace®, Bornilla was Head of North America sales for Selvita where he built a US drug discovery and development commercial platform. He also served at Curia, formerly AMRI, where his strong leadership skills and commercial acumen expanded the company's drug discovery & development, API manufacturing, and Drug Product pipelines.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES?

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at pacelifesciences.com.

ABOUT PACE®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more in our Analytical Services Laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science and data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

