David's Bridal Unveils Stunning Homecoming Collection and Diamond High Loyalty Program

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today unveiled a stunning new homecoming dress collection celebrating sophistication, individuality, and inclusivity. The debut is accompanied by the launch of Diamond High, an extension of David's popular Diamond Loyalty Program. This exclusive program offers members instant savings with 10% off homecoming dresses, accessories, shoes, and alterations plus free gifts and additional perks to ensure she has everything she needs for an unforgettable experience whether she's headed to the big homecoming dance, the fall ball, a harvest dance, or any standout school event.

David's Bridal knows homecoming is a highly anticipated high school tradition and is a pinnacle of celebration and style. As she's making memories, forging new friendships, and celebrating her unique individual identity during this special night, David's wants her to feel confident and elegant. Their dazzling array of dresses do just that, offering trending styles including tasteful corsets, maxi and mini lengths, chic cut-outs, sassy sequins and feminine silhouettes.

With options starting under $100 and sizes ranging from 0-24, David's curated this collection to create the perfect five-star fit without breaking the bank, ensuring every teen can feel her best on this momentous occasion regardless of her budget, style, or size.

"Homecoming is such a special moment in the high school experience. We want her to be able to fully live in the moment while feeling empowered by what she's wearing," said Nancy Viall, President, Merchandising and Supply Chain at David's Bridal. "In fact, we'll be inviting high schoolers from over 2,000 schools across the country to select local stores for a fun experiential shopping event as they prepare for homecoming. She'll get to browse tons of on-trend styles in-store, try them on to ensure the perfect fit while enjoying a fun day with friends. We can't wait to see our teen customers shine bright in this stunning collection as they make lasting memories."

David's is also rolling out the red carpet for their high school fashionistas with their new Diamond High program - a special extension of their beloved Diamond Loyalty program, the industry's only loyalty program, that gives almost 3 million members perks and deals to save every time she shops. Diamond High will allow Diamond Loyalty members to:

Receive 10% off homecoming dresses and "all the rest" for their big night including accessories, shoes, and alterations

Earn their way to fabulous freebies like a goodie bag of special swag and even a free getaway

Enjoy exclusive partner perks including offers and gifts from well-loved brands like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, and more

New homecoming styles are available online exclusively at davidsbridal.com and in stores nationwide now. To learn more and sign up for Diamond High to start saving, visit davidsbridal.com.

