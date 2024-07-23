CMC Energy Services: CMC Adds Operations Pro as Vice President of Program Delivery for PA and IL

FORT WASHINGTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Boosting its operational and program management capabilities, CMC Energy Services has named Shannon Brooks Vice President for Program Delivery for Pennsylvania and Illinois.





Shannon Brooks





"Shannon's extensive experience leading customer-facing utility and service programs will provide an invaluable addition to our leadership team and our efforts to deliver cost-efficient, customer-centric services for our utility partners," said Lisa Stotts, CMC President & CEO.

Shannon comes to CMC from Ernst & Young (EY) where she served in a senior management capacity for Customer Business Transformation Strategy and Design. At EY, she was responsible for client management, counsel, strategic planning and execution for strategic operational transformational initiatives primarily for power and utility clients. Before her role with EY, Shannon held a variety of senior leadership positions at Pivotal Home Solutions in Naperville, IL, a home warranty subsidiary of Southern Company Gas, which was purchased by American Water in 2018. At Pivotal, Shannon served as Managing Director of Operations, providing operational and technical direction for a P&L of 100+ employees.

Shannon's early career included various management roles at Nicor Gas and as a strategic transformation consultant with Align Freelancer, LLC and DS Arreis, Inc, both independent management firms she owned and she has an MBA, BS in Financial Accounting and is a Certified Project Management Professional.

Contact Information

Kate Ryan

Kate Ryan PR

kate@kateryanpr.com

(774) 929-5223

SOURCE: CMC Energy Services

View the original press release on newswire.com.