SimplyHome Awarded Grant to Enhance Access to Enabling Technology for HCBS Services in Arkansas

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / SimplyHome is proud to announce its recent award of the "Planning for the Future: Enabling Technology Grant" from the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS). This initiative aims to enhance access to Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) that foster greater independence for individuals supported by the Division of Aging, Adult, and Behavioral Health Services, as well as the Division of Developmental Disabilities Services.

The goal of this project is to empower individuals with the tools and technology necessary to lead more independent lives within their communities. To achieve this, DHS has laid out a comprehensive strategy that includes:

Funding Allocation : Providing financial support to HCBS Waiver providers for client consultation, training, and capacity building with a focus on Enabling Technology and "Tech-First" provider distinctions.

Access to Technology : Enabling those providers and their clients to access and utilize technology devices that enhance independence while ensuring client safety.

Provider, PASSE and DHS Education, Consultation, and Accreditation (providers only): In partnership with SHIFT, education and consultation will be provided to long-term services and supports (LTSS) providers across the Arkansas system. Upon successful completion of their Technology First implementations, providers will also be eligible for Accreditation through SHIFT. Also in partnership with SHIFT, education and consultation will be provided to DHS staff and all of the PASSEs in the Arkansas network.

Technology Pilot: National vendors will be invited to participate with Arkansas providers in a technology pilot that will be launched to showcase the efficacy of Enabling Technology and Remote Support in LTSS.

SimplyHome will serve as the program manager and subject matter expert for this initiative that kicked off in March 2024. In this role, SimplyHome will coordinate with various experts, providers, PASSEs and other organizations to drive the project's success and bring enabling technology to those who could benefit most.

The grant is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed by DHS.

Jason Ray, CEO of SimplyHome, stated: "We are honored to partner with the Arkansas Department of Human Services on this transformative project. Our mission has always been to support individuals in achieving greater independence through innovative technology solutions. This grant allows us to extend our impact further, helping more people access the tools they need to live independently and safely in their communities."

About SimplyHome: SimplyHome is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals by providing innovative technology solutions that promote independence, safety, and health. With a focus on person-centered care, SimplyHome collaborates with various stakeholders to deliver technology-driven solutions that meet the unique needs of each individual.

About SHIFT: SHIFT acts as a catalyst for the Technology First movement in the LTSS community through resources that inspire possibility. We are committed to organizational transformation through education and accreditation, experiential learning, and professional collaboration with a goal of developing standardized best practices for organizations and states leading the way in the Technology First movement.

About DHS: The Arkansas Department of Human Services aims to improve the quality of life for all Arkansans by protecting the vulnerable, fostering independence, and promoting better health. Through its various divisions, DHS provides a wide range of services to support the well-being of individuals and families in Arkansas. For more information, please visit the DHS website.

