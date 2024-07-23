IntoValue, Inc Welcomes Dr. Strongwater to Board of Directors

Technology enabled company accelerates health systems success in direct to employer arrangements

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / IntoValue, Inc, a pioneering healthcare direct-to-employer enablement company, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Steven Strongwater to its Board of Directors.









Dr. Strongwater brings a wealth of expertise to IntoValue, renowned nationally as a leader in population health and quality. His accolades include being named one of Modern Healthcare's Top 50 Healthcare Executives in 2020. With a distinguished career, Dr. Strongwater served as the President and CEO of Atrius Health, a practice widely recognized for delivering high-quality, value-based, coordinated care. Previously, he served as CEO of SB University Hospital. Dr. Strongwater was also the Assistant Chancellor at UMass Medical Center, and he has held the position of Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Medical Executive for Acquisition Integration at Geisinger Health System.

Dr. Marion Couch, CEO of IntoValue, expressed excitement about Dr. Strongwater's appointment, stating, "Dr. Strongwater is a true leader in value-based care, having spearheaded initiatives that excelled in delivering cost-effective, high-quality care. His extensive experience, particularly in academic medical centers, aligns seamlessly with IntoValue's mission. We are thrilled to welcome him to our Board and anticipate his invaluable contributions as we scale direct-to-employer arrangements with health systems."

Dr. Strongwater shared his enthusiasm, stating, "When I saw what IntoValue was doing, I was quite intrigued. The time is ripe for health systems to embrace direct-to-employer contracting, enhancing outcomes while reducing costs. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with this innovative company to drive positive change in healthcare."

About IntoValue, Inc:

IntoValue is a pioneering technology-enabled direct-to-employer enablement company headquartered in Washington, DC. Committed to revolutionizing healthcare delivery, IntoValue partners directly with self-insured employers and health systems. The company's mission is to establish advanced primary care and regional centers of excellence programs, fostering improved employee health and community wellness. IntoValue empowers providers with a cutting-edge data analytics platform featuring predictive AI capabilities, fostering equitable data sharing between employers and providers.

