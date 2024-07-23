Qrvey, Inc. Announces 'Multi-Platform' Edition Release

The offering gives SaaS software firms the freedom to deploy Qrvey's embedded analytics platform on any cloud service or own infrastructure, responding to rapid changes in the cloud hosting market.

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics layer built specifically for SaaS companies, has announced the release of Qrvey 8.6, which features several enhancements, including the ability to be deployed into any type of cloud infrastructure, even one owned and operated by the client. This gives Qrvey users the freedom to choose the most cost-effective environment, an especially important capability given the rapidly changing landscape of cloud provider pricing structures.





"Any platform provider must stay keenly aware of the market conditions that their clients face," said Arman Eshraghi, CEO of Qrvey. "Over the last couple of years, the cloud hosting market has matured, with some providers such as Azure and GCP competing aggressively for users on price, while others like AWS have less reason to be competitive on pricing as they have a solid and stable base of extremely large customers for whom the switching would not be practically possible. Because of this, it is vital that we make our platform as portable as possible, so that our clients can react to such changes to minimize their operational costs."

David Abramson, CTO of Qrvey, adds, "Qrvey has always aimed to adopt the best-of-breed architecture to complement the ever-changing SaaS industry. In launching our native Kubernetes edition, we give our customers unparalleled control, flexibility, and portability. Choosing their optimal deployment path, customers are no longer locked to any specific cloud services, simplifying deployment, management and scaling at the same time. This includes supporting their own local deployment, which some companies pursue as a strategy for complete control of operations, security, and cost."

About Qrvey

Qrvey is an analytics platform that allows companies to rapidly add a modern analytics layer to their applications with rich capabilities that are easily configurable for all types of users. By using Qrvey's platform to create an embedded analytics layer within their products, SaaS software firms and enterprise companies with their own applications can deliver greater value, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure greater customer loyalty. Unlike traditional BI solutions, which typically require integrating many separate functions, Qrvey delivers a complete, no-code, end-to-end platform that deploys entirely within their customers' cloud environments, lowering the time and cost of development, deployment, and maintenance.

