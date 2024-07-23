Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Hudnell Law Group Marks 14th Anniversary

Client-Centered Intellectual Property Firm Celebrates Milestone

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Hudnell Law Group, a modern intellectual property law firm, is proud to announce its 14th anniversary.





HLG 14th Anniversary

Founded in 2010, Hudnell Law Group seamlessly blends the expertise of a large firm with the personalized touch of a small firm. With a dedicated team of legal professionals, it offers comprehensive patent litigation, patent trials, patent licensing, patent prosecution, and IP counseling services to clients across the United States and around the world. Catering to a diverse clientele, Hudnell Law Group serves individual patent holders, startups, mid-sized companies, and large publicly traded corporations across various industries, including electronics, telecommunications, semiconductors, networking, computer hardware, computer software, and financial services.

"Celebrating our 14th anniversary is a proud moment for Hudnell Law Group," said founding attorney Lewis E. Hudnell, III. "I am grateful for the incredible team and loyal clients who have been integral to our success. Looking ahead, we are eager to embrace new systems and new technologies, ensuring that we continue to deliver outstanding client service."

About Hudnell Law Group P.C.

Hudnell Law Group is a modern intellectual property law firm committed to innovating, adding value, and delivering results for our clients. Hudnell Law Group develops and implements innovative IP solutions that add value to our clients' businesses. We employ new and alternative practices designed to enhance the value of IP services. We demonstrate our value by the results we are able to achieve for our clients and our commitment to providing outstanding client service.

