Wingstop Restaurants Inc.: Wingstop Brings Its Iconic Flavor to Paris and Fans Across the World

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) - the brand made famous for its cooked-to-order chicken wings, iconic flavors and housemade ranch - is bringing flavor to the world while all eyes are on Paris for the summer events. Wingstop is opening a pop-up restaurant called "House of Flavor" (Maison des Saveurs) in the heart of Paris, attracting fans with craveable sauced-and-tossed wings and bold experiences that bring Wingstop's flavor to life. At one of our more than 2,000 restaurants in the U.S., fans can get their flavor fix with the Summer of Flavor Bundle - complete with wings, fries, corn, dips and drinks.

In Paris … Enter Wingstop's "House of Flavor": A Taste of Street Culture

"House of Flavor" marks the beginning of larger growth plans in Paris, with the potential for over 200 Wingstop restaurants in France. Celebrating its entrance into the city, Wingstop's "House of Flavor" restaurant and experience is open to the public from July 27 to August 10*. Located at the historic La Caserne - 12 Rue Philippe de Girard, 75010 Paris - the activation is expected to draw over 50,000 visitors. Fans will enjoy free wings, hand sauced-and-tossed in five of Wingstop's most iconic flavors, along with a side of seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch.

While fans indulge in their favorite flavors, they can experience various events at "House of Flavor":

Entertainment: 3x3 basketball showdowns, breakdance performances, dance battles and streaming of sporting events

Music: A club featuring a stylish lineup of Parisian DJ collectives from Tuesday to Sunday. A major music night on August 8 will bring together big names from the hip-hop and rap scene

Fashion: Stylish cuts from an acclaimed barber, trend-forward nail art manicures and exclusive merch up for grabs

Art: Tattoos offered and exclusive works by Parisian graffiti artists

Those interested in visiting can find more details on https://www.wingstop.paris/ and follow @Wingstop.fr on Instagram and TikTok for the latest information. Wingstop's wings, sides and fries will be available on select delivery marketplaces following "House of Flavor," with the opening of the first of its Paris restaurants expected later in 2024.

At home … Indulge in Wingstop's Summer of Flavor Bundle

While the excitement unfolds in Paris, Wingstop is giving fans back home in the U.S. the ultimate flavor bundle. The Summer of Flavor Bundle comes with 25 boneless wings, a large fry, a side of Cajun Corn, three dips and two 20oz drinks, available nationwide for just $24.99**. Fans can order online at Wingstop.com or through the Wingstop app to indulge in bold flavors while cheering on their favorite teams.

"Our mission at Wingstop is to Serve the World Flavor and there's no better stage than Paris this summer as flavor fans from around the world transcend on the iconic city," said Wingstop's Chief Brand Officer, Melissa Cash. "Whether at the 'House of Flavor' pop-up or getting fans' flavor fix with the Summer of Flavor Bundle, this is an exciting step as we scale Wingstop into a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand."

*Open daily to the public from 11am to 2am from July 27, 2024 to August 10, 2024 (hours subject to change, entry fees and / or age restrictions may apply. Visit https://www.wingstop.paris/ for full details including event schedule.

** Prices may be higher in Alaska, California, and Hawaii.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,250 locations worldwide. The Flavor Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2023, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 27.1% to approximately $3.5 billion and marked its 20th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of corporate-owned restaurants and independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,279 as of March 30, 2024. A key to this business success stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

In 2023, Wingstop earned its "Best Places to Work" certification. The Company landed on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Fastest-Growing Franchises" list and ranked #16 on "Franchise 500." Wingstop was listed on Technomic's "Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report," QSR Magazine's "2023 QSR 50" and Franchise Time's "40 Smartest-Growing Franchises."

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to join the passionate fanbase. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org. Unless specifically noted otherwise, references to our website addresses or the website addresses of third parties in this press release do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained on such website and should not be considered part of this release.

