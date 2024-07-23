Soluta, Inc.: Sanjiv Anand Appointed as CEO of Soluta and Boon-Chapman; Nyle Leftwich Moves to Active Board Member Role

Anand's proven leadership and extensive industry experience make him the ideal choice to drive company growth, innovation and operational excellence.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Soluta, a leading employee benefits technology company, and Boon-Chapman, a leading claims administration, cost containment and care navigation company, proudly announce the appointment of Sanjiv Anand as their Chief Executive Officer. Concurrently, Nyle Leftwich, former CEO of both companies and Soluta co-founder, transitions to an active board member role to support strategic initiatives and governance.





Soluta and Boon-Chapman





Anand joins Soluta with a distinguished career marked by significant accomplishments in the benefits administration and healthcare technology industries. Most recently, Anand served as CEO of bswift, where he successfully led the company through substantial growth, while also expanding its market position, distribution reach and industry-leading technology.

Previously, Anand served as a senior executive in multiple healthcare technology and benefit administration companies, including at Hewitt, Xerox Services and ExcellerateHRO. Notably, Anand was part of the founding group at Hewitt where he served as Chief Technology Officer and helped build the first large-scale benefits administration organization in the industry.

Anand brings invaluable experience in navigating growth and innovation in dynamic environments. His expertise in scaling businesses and driving operational excellence positions him well to lead Soluta and Boon-Chapman as the company continues to build its market position, distribution reach and industry-leading solutions.

"I am thrilled to join Soluta and Boon-Chapman at this exciting juncture," said Anand. "The company's commitment to innovation in employee benefits administration and healthcare services is truly compelling, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to build upon their strong foundation of success."

Leftwich, who co-founded Soluta with Kevin Chapman in 2010 and has served as CEO of Soluta and Boon-Chapman since 2018, will continue to contribute his deep industry knowledge and strategic insights as an active board member.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished at Soluta and Boon-Chapman," said Leftwich. "Transitioning to the board allows me to focus on guiding our long-term vision and supporting Sanjiv as he leads us into the future."

For additional information about Soluta, visit solutainc.com. To find out more about Boon-Chapman, go to boonchapman.com.

About Soluta:

Soluta, a leading employee benefits technology company, is transforming how benefits billing gets done. Soluta's Insight platform connects carriers, brokers, enrollment platforms and employers together to provide integrated eligibility management, consolidated benefits billing and automated premium reconciliation solutions. Soluta removes the administrative burdens of the benefits lifecycle by simplifying complex billing problems to deliver accurate, streamlined billing and premium reconciliation solutions. Learn more at solutainc.com.

About Boon-Chapman:

Boon-Chapman, a pioneering force in employee benefits administration for over 60 years, combines deep-rooted expertise with innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of today's workforce. Headquartered in Austin, TX, and serving members in all 50 states, Boon-Chapman stands out as an independent TPA, delivering comprehensive services that include claims administration, premiums and eligibility management, FSA/HSA/HRA administration, COBRA & HIPAA compliance, member advocacy, regulatory compliance, and extensive cost-containment programs. We provide these services to employers, fully insured carriers and other TPAs. Through our medical management solution and innovative employee benefits technology, Boon-Chapman offers fully integrated solutions that empower health plans and improve population health. For more information, visit boonchapman.com.

Contact Information

Trish McCoy

Director of Marketing

trish.mccoy@solutainc.com

800-935-5290

SOURCE: Soluta

View the original press release on newswire.com.