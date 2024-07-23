The new venture is expected to bring 2 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity to the US market within 18 to 24 months. ReCreate, a joint venture between the founders of US-based Create Energy and EU-based Recom Technologies, announced in mid-June a plan to build a 5 GW solar module and cell manufacturing facility in Portland, Tennessee. Create Energy is the brainchild of Dean Solon, who previously grew Shoals Technologies Group from a Tennessee-based startup to a publicly listed PV BOS manufacturer in January 2021. Hamlet Tunyan is the CEO of Recom Technologies, a European module manufacturer. ...

