Sabrina Carpenter rises in U.K., U.S. and globally across DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal charts

Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" exits Top 5, Doja Cat remains and Ariana Grande enters Top 5 in U.S. and globally

DTS, Inc., a global leader in next-generation audio and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), today released its Top Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle for Q2 2024* in the U.S., U.K. and globally, based on data gathered by the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal.

First-quarter chart toppers, including Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, were replaced in Q2 by Teddy Swims and Benson Boone, with Sabrina Carpenter. Carpenter made an impressive showing across U.S., U.K. and global charts (#1, #6 and #6 respectively), coinciding with the release of her new single "Espresso" and her 2024 Coachella performance. Doja Cat demonstrated her staying power as the only Q1 Top 5 artist to holdover into Q2, while Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" hit the #3 spot globally and Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" took the #3 spot in the U.S.

"Once again, our quarterly list of the Top Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle, gathered from active listening data from millions of vehicles around the world equipped with DTS AutoStage, pinpoints not only what is played, but what consumers are actually listening to in their vehicles. This means we can see how a song is actually landing with an audience and if engagement is building, waning or flattening," said Joe D'Angelo, senior vice president of broadcast at Xperi. "This quarter, it was especially fascinating to see artists who have achieved initial traction through less conventional music channels TikTok in the case of Benson Boone, YouTube for Teddy Swims, Disney for Sabrina Carter making their mark globally with in-vehicle listeners, who are also sticking with mega stars Doja Cat, Beyoncé and Ariana Grande."

Top Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle (U.S., U.K. and Global) Q2 2024

In addition to the end of Taylor Swift's impressive reign in the Top 5 (although she remains solidly in the Top 10), Q2 2024 saw rapper Jack Harlow's "Lovin on Me" drop to #11 in the U.S. and #7 globally, replaced with "Lose Control" from American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, whose music blends genres including R&B, soul, country and pop. Swims had the #1 most listened-to song in-vehicles in the U.S., and the #2 song in the U.K. and globally in Q2.

TikTok performer Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" took the #2 spot in the U.S. and the #1 spot globally, while Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" moved up to the #3 spot in the U.S. and the #4 spot globally.

Sabrina Carpenter, an American singer and actress who first gained recognition for starring in the Disney Channel series "Girl Meets World" made an impact in Q2 with two releases: "Espresso" hit the #1 spot in the U.K. and #6 globally and in the U.S., and "Feather" reached the #13 and #14 spots in the U.S. and globally respectively.

Doja Cat's "Agora Hills" was the only song to remain in the Q2 Top 5 in the U.S. from Q1 2024, while Dua Lipa's "Houdini" and Tate McRae's "Greedy" fell out of their Q1 positions in the global Top 5, but held steady in Q2's Top 10.

Top 5 Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle U.S. Q2 2024

Artist Song 1. Teddy Swims "Lose Control" 2. Benson Boone "Beautiful Things" 3. Ariana Grande "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" 4. SZA "Saturn" 5. Doja Cat "Agora Hills"

Top 5 Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle U.K. Q2 2024

Artist Song 1. Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso" 2. Teddy Swims "Lose Control" 3. Dasha "Austin" 4. Perrie "Forget About Us (Acoustic)" 5. Noah Kahan "Stick Season"

Top 5 Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle Global Q2 2024

Artist Song 1. Benson Boone "Beautiful Things" 2. Teddy Swims "Lose Control" 3. Beyoncé "Texas Hold 'Em" 4. Ariana Grande "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" 5. Hozier "Too Sweet"

"Our recent Connected Car Entertainment Trends report confirms that audio is the #1 form of entertainment in-vehicle, and that AM/FM radio is most popular for music listening in the car," continued D'Angelo. "Our Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle charts reinforce the impact radio is having on the in-car entertainment landscape, and makes a powerful case for the importance of the data and analytics available from the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal."

The DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal provides radio broadcasters worldwide with analytics about where their audiences are listening, when they are listening, how long they are listening and the content they enjoy the most. Insights from the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal represent data from the millions of vehicles globally equipped with the DTS AutoStage platform, furthering Xperi's mission to support the broadcast community by empowering broadcasters to forge deeper connections with their audiences.

Radio stations can access the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal at no cost, whether they are broadcasting digitally or via analog by registering through the Xperi DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal.

