Paramus, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - Sean R. Callagy, Founder of Callagy Law and Unblinded, announced an exciting new partnership on Thursday. After careful strategic planning, attorney Andrea Cataneo, one of the most respected securities attorneys in the United States, has joined the team, assuming four pivotal roles.

Sean Callagy, who is recognized as one of the world's greatest speakers, and creators of speakers and leaders, as well as being one of America's top trial attorneys, a five-time published author, renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist, and blind warrior and adventurer has previously lauded Cataneo's expertise, calling her a "heart-centered and growth-minded genius and a master of business and relationships at the highest level." Sean recognizes that Andrea brings remarkable skills to Callagy Law and Unblinded in the following capacities:

Executive Producer of The Heart of Influence

General Counsel to Unblinded

Chief Ecosystem Officer

Partner of Callagy Law

The announcement was made during Unblinded's morning Huddle, where Callagy expressed his gratitude and excitement for this ecosystem merger. Fernando Valencia, Unblinded Co-founder, echoed this sentiment, referring to Cataneo as a "rock star" for building impactful ecosystem mergers, assembling deal teams, and attracting strategic audiences for her numerous shows and speaking engagements. Valencia, winner of the Beacon Award for most impactful immigrant in the United States and someone who has trained thousands of top executives, attorneys, accountants, and financial service providers, knows top-notch talent and recognizes how Unblinded and Callagy Law will advance their path towards excellence with Andrea joining the team. Reflecting on the journey, Cataneo remarked, "Opportunities like this come once in a lifetime. I am humbled and excited to join a dedicated team on a mission to empower people and businesses for success beyond their dreams."

Unblinded, with a vision of turning northern New Jersey into the world's professional and personal development talent hotbed and hub, is dedicated to consulting, training, and coaching professionals and entrepreneurs in how to integrously exponentially accelerate their corporate and individual financial abundance, scaling, and philanthropic and other community and world improving impact.

Callagy Law, one of only two law firms in America to have two Top 100 National Jury Verdicts between 2014 and 2016, is nationally recognized for its unique commercial litigation skills and outcomes, as well as being recognized in Medicare's recent report as the number one law firm in the country in filing claims for healthcare providers for insurance carrier underpayments in the Federal IDR system created by the recent passage of the No Surprises Act.

Cataneo's addition to Callagy Law brings with it, according to Callagy, "a tremendous up-leveling in Callagy Law's abilities in capital market transactions as well as other areas of corporate and business transactions."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217430

SOURCE: Unblinded