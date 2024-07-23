Candyspace strengthens ecommerce capabilities with the acquisition of Profound

Combined force supercharges Candyspace's ability to drive value for its clients and their customers through the design, build and optimisation of digital products

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Candyspace, digital product experts with clients including ITV, Mazda, Samsung, Global Media and Rolls-Royce, today announced the acquisition of Profound, specialists in the design and build of ecommerce websites and apps.

Candyspace have a proven track record of designing, building and optimising high-profile, consumer-facing digital products, with a measurable impact for its clients' businesses and customers.

Recent engagements include building and launching the new ITVX app on mobile platforms; increasing conversions on Mazda's UK website by 46%; and helping Global achieve a record online listening share by building a game-changing new feature set on Global Player.

Profound - who have built award-winning ecommerce solutions for the likes of Interflora, Planet Organic, Majestic Wine and Protyre - bring deep expertise in implementing API-first, cloud-native SaaS solutions for their clients, with a relentless focus on building better customer experiences and implementing smarter technology choices.

The acquisition allows Candyspace to apply its expertise in combining design, technology and insight to any ambitious businesses looking to boost the effectiveness of its ecommerce platforms. Alongside Candyspace's particular expertise in DXP and headless CMS solutions such as Optimizely and Contentful - as well as its industry-leading mobile app experience - Profound bring established credentials in Shopify Plus, commercetools, Algolia and Storyblok, among others.

Candyspace's Global CEO Tom Thorne said: "The continued growth in online commerce represents an incredible opportunity for many brands. As this space evolves, enhancing our existing capabilities to deliver complex, best-in-class ecommerce platforms allows us to deliver greater ROI to clients and optimised user experiences to their customers. I'm delighted to welcome the Profound team into our business and continue our ambitious growth plans for the future."

Profound's founder Tim McMillen said: "We are thrilled to be joining the Candyspace family. Combining our obsession for great ecommerce customer experiences with Candyspace's passion for building digital products that drive value for businesses and users creates an industry-leading proposition in our space. This strategic partnership will provide our teams with many exciting opportunities to create meaningful online experiences for retail brands that prioritise growth through insight-led digital innovation."

About Candyspace: Candyspace are experts in designing, building and optimising digital products. They create websites, mobile apps and commerce solutions for ambitious organisations investing in growth and digital transformation. Candyspace are trusted to deliver by some of the world's best-known brands, including ITV, Rolls-Royce, Mazda, Mars and Samsung. Candyspace find the sweetspot between business need and customer demand, fusing insight, creativity and technology to create digital products of value.

About Profound: Profound is an award-winning experience design agency obsessed with building solutions for better customer experiences. They have over 20 years of experience helping B2B and B2C organisations to build great customer experiences, make smarter technology choices and prepare for digital transformation. Profound's clients include Interflora, Unilever, Majestic Wine, WE Fashion, Jewson, Screwfix, B&Q and many more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467329/Candyspace_Profound_PR.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467330/Candyspace_logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/candyspace-strengthens-ecommerce-capabilities-with-the-acquisition-of-profound-302204068.html